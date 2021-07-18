Guest View: The Devil Comes to Bristol: The 'systemic poisoning of a community'

I have been approached by many in our area and told about their lived nightmare. A cloud of stench that has taken on the name “the Devil” or “the Beast” in a popular Facebook community forum addressing the problem is waking little ones and elderly grandmothers up in the middle of the night, leaving them in tears as they cry and vomit and plead with God to make the gas go away. Residents who wake up in the morning to walk or greet the sun or drink a cup of coffee only to be assaulted by fumes that burn their respiratory tracts and eyes. I have members of my church community next door who, after a “gassing,” experience extreme migraines for days on end. The list of ailments could go on.

So, yes, our community is being poisoned. However, we have choices to make: Will we do something about it? Will our leaders take responsibility and lead us out of this crisis and help repair the breaches? Will we do our part, pitch in and help hold those with authority accountable? Here, I want to be clear: Our call isn’t to resort to the rhetorical apathy of a woe-is-me-politicians-won’t-do-their-job-because-they-are-corrupt-so-what’s-a-plain-old-working-person-to-do caterwaul typical of our age. No, our call is to understand we have a right not to be poisoned and to demand that our leaders help keep that from happening. Where that fails, and like the widow in Jesus’ story in Luke 18, we must be persistent in our calls for justice and a healthy environment in which we can raise our kids.