Guest View: The Devil Comes to Bristol: The 'systemic poisoning of a community'

I want to apologize to members of our community, the church I serve and, particularly, the residents in the Fairmount region of Bristol. I have been reticent to wade into the controversy surrounding the garbage dump in Bristol, Virginia, and the toxic fumes washing over our area these many months. I believe that we are to obey civil authorities (Romans 13:1) and honor those who wield political and military power (1 Peter 2:17). In this case, however, I was very, very wrong to keep quiet. Instead, I should have been reminding those in authority of their sacred duty found later in Romans 13:4. There it is clear that authority is given by God so as to be wielded for the good of the citizenry and to punish those in the wrong.
So, again, I apologize, and I hope this will begin to rectify my oversight. In this case, the good of the citizenry is being neglected, and those in the wrong (either past or present) are being shielded from culpability. This is a reversal of the ordering given us by God, and as such, I feel I must call this situation what it is: the systemic poisoning of a community.
I know these are strong words. However, please note that I did not say that the poisoning is intentional or premeditated. In fact, I’m pretty sure that what we are experiencing is a combination of neglect and lack of planning. Nevertheless, couching the situation in disclaimers doesn’t change the reality: Our community is being poisoned.
I have been approached by many in our area and told about their lived nightmare. A cloud of stench that has taken on the name “the Devil” or “the Beast” in a popular Facebook community forum addressing the problem is waking little ones and elderly grandmothers up in the middle of the night, leaving them in tears as they cry and vomit and plead with God to make the gas go away. Residents who wake up in the morning to walk or greet the sun or drink a cup of coffee only to be assaulted by fumes that burn their respiratory tracts and eyes. I have members of my church community next door who, after a “gassing,” experience extreme migraines for days on end. The list of ailments could go on.
So, yes, our community is being poisoned. However, we have choices to make: Will we do something about it? Will our leaders take responsibility and lead us out of this crisis and help repair the breaches? Will we do our part, pitch in and help hold those with authority accountable? Here, I want to be clear: Our call isn’t to resort to the rhetorical apathy of a woe-is-me-politicians-won’t-do-their-job-because-they-are-corrupt-so-what’s-a-plain-old-working-person-to-do caterwaul typical of our age. No, our call is to understand we have a right not to be poisoned and to demand that our leaders help keep that from happening. Where that fails, and like the widow in Jesus’ story in Luke 18, we must be persistent in our calls for justice and a healthy environment in which we can raise our kids.
Here, I close on a note of hope. I am utterly convinced Scripture teaches us that every facet of God’s handiwork is good, and more than that, it is created to flourish, multiply and grow into greater and more complex harmonies (Genesis 1). Creation exists to glorify God, and so do we. Though we are broken, and by extension corrupt the world, my Christian faith tells me that the same Jesus who was raised and mistaken for the gardener (John 20:15) has defeated death and, by His Spirit, has a redemptive plan for our lives and the good world God created.
The Devil may have come to Bristol in the form on a noxious cloud, but a community of salt and light knows, believes and acts in accord with their Savior who came to destroy the works of the evil one so that God’s good world and we, God’s image-bearing creatures, might become what we were created to be (1 John 3:8). We can be better, Bristol. Let’s be the change we want to see.
The Rev. Dr. Samuel Weddington is the senior pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, Tennessee. He is the husband of the Rev. Grace Kim and the father of two children. His interests are Pauline theology, the doctrine of creation and Christian ecology.