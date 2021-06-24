Guest View: Tennessee should allow public review of redistricting maps before finalizing them

A recent report by ThinkTennessee compares the redistricting process in our state with others. It points out that Tennessee citizens have had less access to draft district maps than those in most other states.

Citizens in 33 other states are allowed to view draft maps, with many of those states inviting public comment about the maps. Leaders in 32 states hold public meetings to gather community input before maps are drawn.

A growing number of states, 15 to date, have created commissions, to handle redistricting. Some of them are independent.

Can and should state leaders up their game on transparency and open the door for more public discussion?

Yes, they can and they should.

We are in a fractious political environment in which high stakes are regularly attached to decisions and events. In Tennessee, Democrats fear that Republicans could try to take away a congressional seat by slicing up Davidson County, a solidly blue dot in an otherwise sea of red voters in the state. Republicans want to take back the U.S. House after a contentious and challenged presidential election, and Tennessee could help.

Some think engineering districts to be “too red” or “too blue” further deepens the political divisions.