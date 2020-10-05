Guest View: Tell legislators to help schools facing reduced enrollment revenue due to virus

After reviewing the budget amendments presented by the House and Senate in Virginia’s 2020 Special Session, it is my opinion that PK-12 educators across our Commonwealth should be both thankful and motivated. We should be thankful that both the House and Senate are recommending that school division budgets do not feel the anticipated loss of sales tax revenue that has occurred due to the impact of COVID-19 and have dedicated $200 million in federal aid to assist schools in making necessary protections for students and staff. However, we should be motivated to advocate, now more than ever, because high poverty school divisions and localities can’t make up the lost revenue related to declining enrollments caused by the pandemic. Since the main variable in the state formula for funding public education is enrollment and school divisions are already seeing major declines, that oversight will have significant impacts.
In 2016, a group of Superintendents from the Coalfields of Southwest Virginia came together to advocate that the Commonwealth of Virginia restore funding that was cut from the state budget during the Great Recession. It didn’t take long to realize that this wasn’t just an issue for schools in the Coalfields. School Divisions all over rural Virginia were trying to recover from those recession era cuts. As a result, the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools was formed and we now represent 75 of Virginia’s 132 School Divisions. Due to our combined rural voice, Legislators in Richmond have paid closer attention to the issues that affect high poverty, rural, and small school divisions.
Due to the impact that COVID-19 and declining enrollment are having on rural communities and students, our combined voice may have never been more important than it is right now. Lack of sufficient broadband has already made remote learning an issue of equity in our communities. Budget reductions caused by declining enrollments will only make access to education even more inequitable. School Divisions in Southwest Virginia alone stand to lose over $4,000,000 from their approved budgets due to declines in enrollment associated with the pandemic. The impact is just as significant in other rural areas of the Commonwealth. As a result, the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools calls for Virginia to prioritize resources to ensure that School Divisions are held harmless to the impact of declining enrollments that are the result of COVID-19. The House budget accommodates for this decline by recommending that State distributions are not reduced until March. That will protect cash strapped localities from picking up the slack in the short term, but is not a long term solution. The delay helps, but ultimately state dollars will be needed to address the dramatic enrollment declines. Unfortunately, the Senate budget is completely silent on this issue.
Part of the enrollment-based-budget problem rests with the way budgets are approved in Virginia. School Divisions must approve their local budgets in April, or sooner, to ensure that the spending plan is submitted in time for the appropriating body to consider their request. Since the state budget is never approved that early, the locally submitted budget often contains the best guess a school board can make about the largest driver of the budget; enrollment. Additionally, we never know how the conference budget will address the recommendations of the House, Senate, and Governor’s budgets. To further convolute the issue, teacher contracts are signed in July, well before School Divisions know the exact number of students who will be arriving later in the Fall. Since personnel makes up around 80% of school budgets, there is very little opportunity to adjust budgets after contracts are signed. So even when COVID-19 is not a factor, enrollment loss protection is of the utmost importance.
As stated earlier, enrollment is the main factors that affects a School Division’s share of the state budget. As a result, immediate action is required to ensure that as much consistency as possible is provided to Virginia’s PK-12 education system. Our Legislature has an opportunity to address this important issue during the Special Session. However up to this point, the Legislature seems poised to take a “wait and see” approach instead of taking the immediate action that is needed to ensure that students, especially students in rural communities, receive equitable learning opportunities. Postponing this decision will only cause the opportunity gap to for students in high poverty and rural areas to grow larger than it already is. Please join our Coalition in asking Legislators to take immediate action on this important issue. COVID-19 does not discriminate based on zip code and our state budget should not either.
Respectfully,
Keith Perrigan, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Bristol Virginia Public Schools
President
Coalition of Small and Rural Schools of Virginia
