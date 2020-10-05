Guest View: Tell legislators to help schools facing reduced enrollment revenue due to virus

Due to the impact that COVID-19 and declining enrollment are having on rural communities and students, our combined voice may have never been more important than it is right now. Lack of sufficient broadband has already made remote learning an issue of equity in our communities. Budget reductions caused by declining enrollments will only make access to education even more inequitable. School Divisions in Southwest Virginia alone stand to lose over $4,000,000 from their approved budgets due to declines in enrollment associated with the pandemic. The impact is just as significant in other rural areas of the Commonwealth. As a result, the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools calls for Virginia to prioritize resources to ensure that School Divisions are held harmless to the impact of declining enrollments that are the result of COVID-19. The House budget accommodates for this decline by recommending that State distributions are not reduced until March. That will protect cash strapped localities from picking up the slack in the short term, but is not a long term solution. The delay helps, but ultimately state dollars will be needed to address the dramatic enrollment declines. Unfortunately, the Senate budget is completely silent on this issue.