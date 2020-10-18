Guest View: Southwestern Virginia coal industry has key role in American’s energy future

In addition, Coal FIRST is developing technologies to convert coal to hydrogen, which also has zero, or even negative, carbon emissions, which can be used for electricity generation and transportation, or be stored for later use. The Department is investing heavily in these technologies, with nearly $200 million in funding opportunities made available over the past year.

The second is the development of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technology, which is proving we can produce reliable energy and maintain America’s dominant position as the world leader in the reduction of energy-related emissions. This technology is not only focused on coal and gas electricity production emissions; recently, DOE announced $131 million in funding for CCUS research and development with a specific focus on industrial-sourced emissions. Additionally, DOE’s “carbon utilization” investments are making significant advances in turning carbon dioxide, from coal and other sources, into high-value products such as plastic.