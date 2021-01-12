Guest View: Regional vaccine mistrust and hesitancy not new to public health

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19. But many question the vaccine’s safety, even though the clinical trial data shows the vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Vaccine mistrust and hesitancy is not new. The World Health Organization (WHO) named vaccine hesitancy as a top 10 global health threat in 2019, as vaccines are a cost-effective and successful way of avoiding disease. According to the WHO, false and misleading information causes mistrust in the fight to eradicate or control any disease. The concern is that misinformation could undermine the COVID-19 vaccine and other important vaccines such as the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine that can help us get back to and preserve our daily routines.

Sabrina Mitchell, executive director of Clinch River Health Services, says misleading information about vaccines and the pandemic has led to declines in HPV vaccination in Southwest Virginia.