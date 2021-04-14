Guest View: Reclaim our streams and communities

For generations, the coal industry played a major role in the development of our communities in Southwest Virginia. But decades of intensive coal mining, particularly mountaintop removal mining, has also caused the degradation of our rivers, forests and mountains. Acid mine drainage, water loss, the excessive amount of topsoil washed into our streams, and the destruction of the Appalachian Mountains has caused great harm to the region’s community health and environmental quality as well as our economic potential.
As the coal industry continues to decline across the nation, communities left in the wake are struggling to transition their economies and clean up their abandoned mines. The environmental damage and economic challenges presented by these abandoned mine lands are immense. Nationally, the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement estimates that the cost of reclaiming the remaining abandoned mines will be at least $11.46 billion. Other organizations believe the real cost of reclamation is more than double that.
The good news is that cleaning up these old coal lands can play a crucial role in creating jobs and new economic opportunity as we transition to an economy based on environmental restoration, local entrepreneurship and ecotourism. But it will take a significant, nationwide investment in our communities if we are to remediate the scars from coal mining, save our streams and provide for our people. Two such opportunities for investment in coal communities are the RECLAIM Act and the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Program, both introduced in Congress this month.
Since the AML Program was created by the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act, enacted in 1977, coal mining companies have paid a fee per ton of mined coal to clean up mines closed prior to the law. To date, the fee has funded the reclamation of over 46,000 open mine portals and 1,000 miles of highwalls, restored water supplies to countless families and protected 7.2 million people from AML hazards. However, the fee is set to end this September, despite its potential to collect more than half a billion dollars for AML cleanup in the coming years. The AML Reauthorization bill (HR 1734) would help ensure the cleanup of coal’s legacy by extending the fees through at least 2036.
The RECLAIM Act (HR 1733), which continues to have bipartisan support from when it was originally introduced in 2016, would approve the immediate use of $1 billion of existing federal funds for reclamation that repurposes abandoned coal sites specifically for new economic endeavors in coal communities. In Virginia, approximately $36 million would go towards creating jobs, rebuilding our economy and cleaning up the decades-old coal mines that continue to degrade our rivers and streams, threatening their rich biodiversity. It is these natural resources that we must protect, as we believe they are key to a new, sustainable economy in Central Appalachia.
The Clinch Coalition is proud to support the continued development of the ecotourism industry and sustainable communities in Southwest Virginia. For this development to continue, we must clean up the legacy coal sites that pollute our environment and present hazards to locals and visitors alike. By doing so, we will help protect and restore the forests, wildlife and watersheds in our surrounding communities for present and future generations.
For years, our communities have been working to transition from the industries of our past by prioritizing the natural resources that will provide for our future. If passed, the RECLAIM Act and the Reauthorization of the AML Fund will help provide a much-needed breath of fresh air and a cool drink of clean, mountain water in coal communities like ours.
Sharon Fisher serves as the president of The Clinch Coalition (clinchcoalition.org) in Southwest Virginia.