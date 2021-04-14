Guest View: Reclaim our streams and communities

Since the AML Program was created by the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act, enacted in 1977, coal mining companies have paid a fee per ton of mined coal to clean up mines closed prior to the law. To date, the fee has funded the reclamation of over 46,000 open mine portals and 1,000 miles of highwalls, restored water supplies to countless families and protected 7.2 million people from AML hazards. However, the fee is set to end this September, despite its potential to collect more than half a billion dollars for AML cleanup in the coming years. The AML Reauthorization bill (HR 1734) would help ensure the cleanup of coal’s legacy by extending the fees through at least 2036.

The RECLAIM Act (HR 1733), which continues to have bipartisan support from when it was originally introduced in 2016, would approve the immediate use of $1 billion of existing federal funds for reclamation that repurposes abandoned coal sites specifically for new economic endeavors in coal communities. In Virginia, approximately $36 million would go towards creating jobs, rebuilding our economy and cleaning up the decades-old coal mines that continue to degrade our rivers and streams, threatening their rich biodiversity. It is these natural resources that we must protect, as we believe they are key to a new, sustainable economy in Central Appalachia.