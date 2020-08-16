Guest View: Protesters want justice, not violence

When young people protest, we’re constantly told things like, “This is the wrong way to make your voices heard,” or “Nobody will listen to you if you yell.” I’m sure most people under 30, and probably quite a few above 30, were told the same thing or at least something similar by their parents growing up
Then, we had athletes kneeling during the national anthem in order to protest police violence. Completely silent, still respectful of the flag and the anthem and what they represent. No yelling, no violence. Still, we were told “This is not the way to protest.”
So we took to the streets in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, dissatisfied because our voices, our issues, were being ignored. And we were met with things like, “You can’t block roads that makes your protest illegitimate because you’re inconveniencing people.” Or, “Well, if you’re going to march on the streets, it should be legal to run you over.”
All we wanted was justice. All we wanted was a chance to be able to live and grow in a country we were taught was great. We wanted the police to stop killing minorities, we wanted affordable health care; we wanted a livable wage … And we were ignored. And worse, when the counter-protests started, in Charlottesville 2017 with white supremacists actually attacking us, and in some cases killing us, we were told, “Well, there’s fine people on both sides.” The white supremacists didn’t get criticized or silenced for their violent methods or ideologies.
We were unrelentingly told we were not expressing our ideals the right way, The American way. That our voices must be heard through voting. But when we voted, nothing changed. When we marched in the streets to protest increasingly apparent police brutality, wealth inequality, and a corrupt government, nothing changed. We protested silently, nonviolently, hopefully. Still, nothing changed.
And then George Floyd was murdered, and we took to the streets again. We marched, we protested, we were peaceful. The police teargas us, they beat us, they kidnap us in unmarked vehicles, they refuse to listen to the voices asking to divert funds from them to social programs like housing, health care and mental health resources.
We don’t need police to be paramilitary. We need more and better supplied social workers and medical workers. We need police to be held accountable for the murders they commit against people of color.
But we were not heard. So, yes, we rioted. We tried peacefully presenting our grievances and were ignored at every turn. And now we’re being told that violence is not the way. But the thing is, we didn’t start the violence. In much the same way as happened with the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, the police tried to silence us by gassing us, beating us and arresting us. They’ve shot at and permanently injured members of the press, medical workers and innocent bystanders. They’ve slashed tires, ruined medical and food supplies, and hurt the communities they say they protect and serve. And they had the audacity to blame us.
We don’t want people to get hurt. We’re risking our health, safety and lives for justice. You say you want peace. We say there can be no peace without justice.
Hunter Wilson grew up in Abingdon before going to Virginia Tech and graduating from their School of Performing Arts. Wilson then went to New York City to pursue further education learning at the William Esper Studio, a specialized acting school.
