GUEST VIEW: McAuliffe: My bold plan for rural Virginia

The Bristol Herald Courier invited the five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to run for Virginia governor to write a column.

This year has not been an easy one. Virginians from every corner of the commonwealth, particularly rural areas, have faced unprecedented challenges. Students, teachers, and parents have been forced to adapt to new arrangements that are not always conducive to success. Families are in danger of missing rent and mortgage payments, and struggling to put food on the table. And for residents in communities around Bristol and throughout rural Virginia, this pandemic has only exacerbated the inequities they have faced for decades.

The natural resources, environment, and over one million residents in rural Virginia are vital to the commonwealth’s economy. These communities are home to Virginia’s largest industry — agriculture and forestry — which provides 440,000 jobs and over $90 billion in annual economic impact. Once flourishing and home to tremendous manufacturing and industrial hubs, Virginia’s rural communities have been hit hard over the past several decades. Manufacturing industries have left, and the Great Recession eliminated jobs that have never returned. Additionally, these localities have faced low wages, lack of broadband, and underfunded health care infrastructure. But I believe our best days lie ahead of us, not behind.