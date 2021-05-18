Guest View: It's time to build a Virginia that leaves no community behind

My parents were educators and community leaders who grew up in the segregated South during the Great Depression. Their lives taught me that at its best, government is a force for responding to crisis, solving problems and improving people’s lives and communities, but at its worst, government ignores or oppresses some for the benefit of others. That’s what has motivated me over the past 15 years in the state legislature representing the Greater Richmond region, working to break down barriers and open doors of opportunity all across Virginia.

Now, I am running for governor because so many of us are tired of fighting the same fights that our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents fought.

As the only candidate for governor from outside Northern Virginia, I have seen how often other areas of the commonwealth are left out of conversations. I traveled along the I-81 corridor to Southwest and Southside Virginia many times over the past 30 years. This month, I hosted community conversations to discuss with Southwest and Southside Virginians the issues on their minds. They talked about lack of access to child care, broadband, health care (especially mental health services) and affordable housing, crumbling school buildings and limited job opportunities. These were issues before the COVID crisis, but they’ve all gotten worse over the past year.