Guest View: It's time to build a Virginia that leaves no community behind

My parents were educators and community leaders who grew up in the segregated South during the Great Depression. Their lives taught me that at its best, government is a force for responding to crisis, solving problems and improving people’s lives and communities, but at its worst, government ignores or oppresses some for the benefit of others. That’s what has motivated me over the past 15 years in the state legislature representing the Greater Richmond region, working to break down barriers and open doors of opportunity all across Virginia.
Now, I am running for governor because so many of us are tired of fighting the same fights that our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents fought.
As the only candidate for governor from outside Northern Virginia, I have seen how often other areas of the commonwealth are left out of conversations. I traveled along the I-81 corridor to Southwest and Southside Virginia many times over the past 30 years. This month, I hosted community conversations to discuss with Southwest and Southside Virginians the issues on their minds. They talked about lack of access to child care, broadband, health care (especially mental health services) and affordable housing, crumbling school buildings and limited job opportunities. These were issues before the COVID crisis, but they’ve all gotten worse over the past year.
I have the most experience of any candidate running for governor when it comes to delivering progressive change – especially for women, children, families and rural communities. I’ve built coalitions and worked across party lines with determination and resolve. That is how I passed the biggest clean energy law in Virginia history – with bipartisan support.
In the legislature, I led the passage of the Virginia Health Benefits Exchange under the Affordable Care Act, to improve access, lower premiums and improve efficiency of health care for over 230,000 Virginians. That – along with my plan to expand telehealth options for Southwest Virginians by investing a minimum of $50 million annually into the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) to expand broadband to rural communities across the commonwealth – will help to close these coverage gaps.
Too many school buildings in Southwest are over 50 years old, crumbling and are not ADA-compliant. Too many students’ mental health, social work, food and housing security needs are not being met. As governor, I will make the largest investment in public education in Virginia history - funding $4.3 billion into our education system to finally build the infrastructure our students can thrive under. In the legislature, I spearheaded legislation creating the Commission on School Construction and Modernization to make funding recommendations to fix or replace crumbling schools across the commonwealth. I also fought to implement the Board of Education’s recommended standards of quality, increasing and providing more money for school nurses, social workers and behavioral health specialists. As governor, I’ll fully implement those recommendations and build on my work to fully fund Virginia’s K-12 public schools.
Our next governor must look to the future – not the past – to address the challenges facing Southwest Virginia. I saw before COVID, how many Virginians and communities across the commonwealth were being left behind. COVID has just exacerbated those issues. That’s why I am running for governor: to rebuild our commonwealth in a way that brings us together, makes us stronger, and addresses the inequities that have been in our systems for decades.