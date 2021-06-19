Guest View: Is your smile ready for post-pandemic life?

After an unbelievably tough year, it finally feels like we have turned a corner and there are more and more things worth smiling about. Restaurants and travel and parties are back, and masks are no longer required for people who have been vaccinated, which means other people can see your smile now, too. But is your smile ready?
It is understandable that it might not be. Whether you have noticed it yet or not, the pandemic has likely done some damage to your teeth. Dentists are seeing a significant uptick in cracked teeth that result from teeth grinding, which is often induced by stress.
Access to dental care remains a persistent challenge for many Tennesseans. Dentists closed for a while at the start of the pandemic, and a combination of health and financial concerns may have kept people away since they reopened. If cost is a barrier, know that there is a terrific network of more than 19 free and reduced-cost dental clinics across the state known as the Tennessee Charitable Care Network that are ready to work with you to get you the care you need.
These clinics provided a variety of crucial oral health services to nearly 40,000 Tennesseans last year who might not have otherwise received care. This week, we are rightly celebrating their impact as Gov. Bill Lee has declared this to be the 6th annual Smile Power Oral Health Week.
One dental program in particular worth highlighting is Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol. For years, in partnership with the state of Tennessee and Delta Dental of Tennessee, Healing Hands has worked hard to restore the smiles of uninsured residents of Northeast Tennesseans via the state’s safety net denture program.
One of those care recipients is Alicia, a native of Bristol, Tennessee, who credits Healing Hands with changing her life. Alicia had been complaining about her missing teeth. Being a child who grew up in a large family, money was scarce and dental care was the least of their worries. Over time, her teeth became so uncomfortable that she was not able to chew well or smile. Alicia had no insurance and had lost all hope until someone told her about Healing Hands Health Center. Alicia feels very fortunate that she found Healing Hands and was able to receive a partial denture at a very low cost. Now she has been able to get a new job!
“Healing Hands changed my life! I never thought that I would feel comfortable smiling again. Talking to people is a part of my new job, and I always tried to hide my teeth when speaking to people. My friends and co-workers gave me the name “Sunshine” because now I smile all the time,” she said.
Stories like Alicia’s are inspiring but almost did not happen this year because state funding for the denture program was cut during the pandemic. Amazingly, the program has survived in the meantime, in no small part due to the highly unusual, emergency circumstances of the pandemic: carryover funding from the previous year, when dental offices unexpectedly closed for a while, covered a portion of the funding for this year, and Delta Dental of Tennessee stepped in to cover the rest. And thankfully, the legislature restored funding for the denture program for the next fiscal year — yet another reason to smile this summer.
Of course, while there is plenty of good news to smile about, the pandemic is not over. I am increasingly worried about a coming wave of problems that will result from delayed or postponed care in the last year, from untreated chronic conditions to delayed cancer diagnoses. Routine preventive care — both medical and dental — is so critical to catching things early, before they become more serious, painful and expensive to treat. Last year was tough, no matter how you look at it, but we can make a difference when we share our smiles and take care of our fellow Tennesseans.
Dr. Phil Wenk is the President and CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee.