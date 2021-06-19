Guest View: Is your smile ready for post-pandemic life?

After an unbelievably tough year, it finally feels like we have turned a corner and there are more and more things worth smiling about. Restaurants and travel and parties are back, and masks are no longer required for people who have been vaccinated, which means other people can see your smile now, too. But is your smile ready?

It is understandable that it might not be. Whether you have noticed it yet or not, the pandemic has likely done some damage to your teeth. Dentists are seeing a significant uptick in cracked teeth that result from teeth grinding, which is often induced by stress.

Access to dental care remains a persistent challenge for many Tennesseans. Dentists closed for a while at the start of the pandemic, and a combination of health and financial concerns may have kept people away since they reopened. If cost is a barrier, know that there is a terrific network of more than 19 free and reduced-cost dental clinics across the state known as the Tennessee Charitable Care Network that are ready to work with you to get you the care you need.

These clinics provided a variety of crucial oral health services to nearly 40,000 Tennesseans last year who might not have otherwise received care. This week, we are rightly celebrating their impact as Gov. Bill Lee has declared this to be the 6th annual Smile Power Oral Health Week.