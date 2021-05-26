Guest View: From the front lines of Iraq to fighting COVID-19 here at home

I was just 19 years old the first time I treated a trauma patient. That experience defined me and how I performed patient care for the rest of my career. As a kid, I looked up to veterans as heroes and always knew I’d follow in my family’s footsteps and join the military in some capacity. In basic training, my drill sergeant raved about being a medic, so I made the choice to become one too. There is an immense amount of pressure placed on those of us who choose this path. By the time I was 23, I was a Light Infantry Company Senior Medic responsible for training my three junior medics and ensuring the health of over 200 people. My job was hard but simple: Make sure everyone returned home.

To prepare to be a medic we train, we train — and then we train some more! It is fast and furious and way more extensive than what is required for most health care roles outside the military. It is ingrained in us to overprepare for the worst-case scenario. The goal is to be ready for any real-life trauma situations so that all that training will just naturally kick in. Medic school involves much more than being trained to be an EMT, we have to be trained to be military medics as well. This involves repetitive tourniquet drills, remembering the tenets of Tactical Combat Casualty Care, remembering a variety of acronyms to help you remember not to miss steps, and so on. In our career, many of us will obtain additional certifications such as Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic, Tactical Paramedic, Advanced Cardiac Life Support or Pediatric Advanced Life Support, to name a few. In fact, the price tag that our country invests in us for all that preparation is well over $100,000 per medic and hospital corpsman.