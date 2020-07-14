I have had the honor to represent teachers and other school employees since 1982. During that time, I have concluded that it is rare that before and after comparisons of any topic are as pronounced as the turnaround at Bristol, Virginia’s Washington-Lee Elementary School.
That school, the most diverse in the city, has struggled for decades to provide an education comparable to the less diverse schools in the region. Apparently too many parents, guardians, school board members, former superintendents and the kids themselves assumed that, due to poverty, they were a lost cause. How wrong those assumptions turned out to be!
The little school that could went from the bottom 10 percentile in the state to the top 5% within five years. Think of that; how many kids were left behind in the past because no one had the vision, energy and compassion to challenge, much less change, the “normal” outcome?
How did this happen? The old-fashioned way: A passionate and effective leader was hired by the Bristol Virginia School Board as the failing school’s new principal with the specific goal of a turnaround. Dr. Faith Mabe took her first name very seriously by having faith in the community, other school employees and, most importantly, the children.
The American Dream is all about the underdog doing good by visualizing achievable goals, meeting or exceeding higher expectations and, most importantly, adults they respect showing care and support. That combination is key to underdogs prevailing. The children responded accordingly.
The result was the chronically failing school went from a low of 52% pass rate in standardized testing to the 95% range, garnering a Title 1 National School of Distinction award. Less than 100 schools in the NATION reach that pinnacle yearly.
Principal Mabe is quick to give credit to the school employees that worked in tandem with her, highly motivated members of the community and the school board that hired her. A relatively new school superintendent envisions similar improvements citywide, a good sign. This sharing of credit is all well-deserved and true, but a change this massive required single-minded leadership, immense dedication to the less privileged and, I suspect, an attitude that, unlike sports, academic success is for a lifetime.
The only regret we should all ponder is how many students from that and similar schools nationwide have missed out on opportunity after opportunity because of the lack of a Faith? Whatever the costs more leaders like her need to be recruited, supported and rewarded. The return on investment means fewer kids in detention, then jails, then prisons. How much does that cost?
Frank Kilgore is a lawyer in St. Paul, Virginia, an Appalachian author, conservationist, child advocate, economic development consultant and founder of the Appalachian College of Pharmacy.
