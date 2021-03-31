Guest View: Expanded gambling needs awareness and action

With sports betting now in full swing, according to the Virginia Lottery, sportsbooks in Virginia processed $58.9 million in sports bets in the first 11 days following its legalization in Virginia in January.

Even though expanded gambling is new to our state, the council has been here all along — first opening in 2014. With expansion comes responsibility on behalf of all the new operators, but as a consumer, here are some helpful tips to keep in mind to keep gambling fun and not harmful:

Create a financial budget to spend within your means. Set time limits to ensure you are spending time with family and friends and not too much time gambling. Understand your odds of winning. Avoid gambling when you’re upset. Keep it social and fun by realizing that gambling is for entertainment, not an investment.

Much of what we’re seeing with gambling expansion in Virginia is happening in Bristol, with the Bristol Hard Rock Hotel & Casino being approved for development. Tourists and residents will easily access the casino and spend their money in the local economy.