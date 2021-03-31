Guest View: Expanded gambling needs awareness and action

With the conclusion today of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, held while the commonwealth and Southwest Virginia, in particular, undergo transformative change regarding increased gambling access, it’s important that everyone — including both operators and consumers — become educated on healthy habits surrounding gambling.
The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling, in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling, dedicates March to helping individuals with gambling problems and their families. The 2021 campaign theme “Awareness + Action” is all about taking the specific steps, having the right conversations about problem gambling and ensuring individuals are directed toward the help they need. Approximately 2 million adults in the nation (1% of the population) are estimated to meet criteria for gambling disorder. Another 4-6 million (2-3%) are considered to meet criteria for problem gambling. And yet, for many Americans, gambling remains a hidden addiction.
PGAM was designed to help raise awareness of the prevention, treatment and recovery services available for those adversely affected by gambling. We’re working with industry partners to provide safer gambling practices; this campaign brought together a range of stakeholders such as the Virginia Lottery and new members of the Council, WynnBET, Caesars Entertainment and, most recently, Bally’s Corp.
Virginia’s legislative expansions for gambling include online and mobile sports betting, the framework to build casinos in five cities — including Bristol — the growth of historical horse racing parlors, as well as new digital options to play traditional lottery games.
With sports betting now in full swing, according to the Virginia Lottery, sportsbooks in Virginia processed $58.9 million in sports bets in the first 11 days following its legalization in Virginia in January.
Even though expanded gambling is new to our state, the council has been here all along — first opening in 2014. With expansion comes responsibility on behalf of all the new operators, but as a consumer, here are some helpful tips to keep in mind to keep gambling fun and not harmful:
Create a financial budget to spend within your means. Set time limits to ensure you are spending time with family and friends and not too much time gambling. Understand your odds of winning. Avoid gambling when you’re upset. Keep it social and fun by realizing that gambling is for entertainment, not an investment.
Much of what we’re seeing with gambling expansion in Virginia is happening in Bristol, with the Bristol Hard Rock Hotel & Casino being approved for development. Tourists and residents will easily access the casino and spend their money in the local economy.
The council looks forward to the economic development that will come as a result of this casino. However, we have to protect the citizens of the commonwealth and Southwest Virginia by educating everyone on the risks of problem gambling and how to gamble responsibly.
Gambling Disorder is considered a hidden addiction with devastating consequences. Across the state, we are promoting awareness initiatives to reach people before a problem develops and help those who need it. The council exists to guide these individuals to support.
Thanks to the Virginia Lottery for funding the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline, immediate access to resources are available for anyone who needs it.
Dr. Carolyn E. Hawley, Ph.D., is President of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VACPG); the Council aims to increase public awareness of problem gambling, ensure the widespread availability of treatment for problem gamblers and their families and to encourage research and programs for prevention and education. VACPG maintains a neutral stance on gambling. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please call text or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at: 1-888-532-3500.