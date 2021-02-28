Guest View: Critical connections for our rural neighbors

Recently, a group of local county leaders gathered for a virtual conversation about public health in Northeast Tennessee. The group included local elected officials, representatives from public health departments, and me, the leader of one of Tennessee’s Medicaid managed care organizations that serves approximately 1.5 million Tennesseans through TennCare. This open dialogue continues to be an essential part of addressing and providing innovative solutions for rural health care access for some of our most vulnerable populations.

In Tennessee’s rural communities, residents face a wide range of challenges that impact their quality of life. These factors, known as social drivers of health, are “conditions in the places where people live, learn, work, and play that affect a wide range of health and quality-of life-risks and outcomes,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Hawkins County, residents are often required to drive long distances to reach specialty providers, including cancer, cardiac, and diabetes care. In nearby Hancock County, only 50% of residents have access to broadband, preventing them from accessing telehealth. Local county health departments, facing a lack of resources and manpower, struggle to efficiently distribute food to school-aged children and serve elderly populations who lack transportation.