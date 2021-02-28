Guest View: Critical connections for our rural neighbors

Recently, a group of local county leaders gathered for a virtual conversation about public health in Northeast Tennessee. The group included local elected officials, representatives from public health departments, and me, the leader of one of Tennessee’s Medicaid managed care organizations that serves approximately 1.5 million Tennesseans through TennCare. This open dialogue continues to be an essential part of addressing and providing innovative solutions for rural health care access for some of our most vulnerable populations.
In Tennessee’s rural communities, residents face a wide range of challenges that impact their quality of life. These factors, known as social drivers of health, are “conditions in the places where people live, learn, work, and play that affect a wide range of health and quality-of life-risks and outcomes,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Hawkins County, residents are often required to drive long distances to reach specialty providers, including cancer, cardiac, and diabetes care. In nearby Hancock County, only 50% of residents have access to broadband, preventing them from accessing telehealth. Local county health departments, facing a lack of resources and manpower, struggle to efficiently distribute food to school-aged children and serve elderly populations who lack transportation.
Industry experts have long been sounding the alarm on the lack of doctors and counselors available to treat those who struggle with substance use and opioid use disorders, an issue that existed long before but has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of several hospitals and health care facilities in the region drove health care professionals to seek work elsewhere. In Greene County, the local health department has struggled to maintain regular operations while serving an influx of COVID-19 patients. It’s clear that in order to respond to these issues, leaders from the local, regional, and federal level must all come together to find solutions.
As we move forward, it is paramount that we build a pipeline for health care and public health professionals who are dedicated to serving patients in Northeast Tennessee. Already, East Tennessee State University serves as an anchor to the region, educating the next generation of health care leaders. To ensure we retain those health care professionals, we need to offer incentives, such as a scholarship Amerigroup announced recently for nursing students who commit to working in rural parts of Tennessee.
To help solve the ongoing problems that face our communities, we must go beyond traditional health care support. The simple act of helping someone find transportation not only ensures they can get to their doctor’s appointment on time, it helps them go to the grocery store, get to work on time and even get a COVID-19 vaccine — all factors that address social drivers of health. We must step up through commitment and compassion in supporting our rural communities when they need us most to address their new, increasing and urgent needs.
These critical connections are vital for our rural neighbors.
Robert Garnett is the President & CEO of Amerigroup Tennessee.