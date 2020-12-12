Guest View: Change is afoot in Virginia coal country

These producers have all shifted their production significantly away from thermal coal and almost solely to metallurgical coal, or steel-making coal. Many people do not realize that steel is made with metallurgical coal. The bridges, buildings, and kitchen appliances that make up everyday life are directly linked to the coal we mine. Along with our members, the MCPA’s mission is to educate the public on metallurgical coal’s opportunities and to help policymakers understand the role it can play in the future of infrastructure here at home and across the globe.

For our policymakers and others interested in what the future of coal looks like, here are a few points of consideration:

» First, when you think of coal, think of steel. Metallurgical coal has nothing to do with coal-fired electric generation and everything to do with the production of steel.

» Second, our Central Appalachian region — West Virginia and Southwest Virginia — is home to some of the best quality metallurgical coal in the world.