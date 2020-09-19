Guest View: Celebrating National Recovery Month is even more important in age of COVID-19

When the novel coronavirus pandemic began in Tennessee, the response from our government and local leaders was measured in how much we didn’t know. Could COVID-19 spread through the air? On surfaces? Was it safe to go to the grocery store? The movie theater? Would it harm young children as much as the elderly? What does “social distancing” mean? Over the matter of a few weeks, Americans were asked to fundamentally change their behavior. Soon, people were told to work or to attend school from home, and traffic disappeared from the roadways. Sporting events, concerts and large gatherings were cancelled. Hospitals stopped elective procedures and outpatient health care physicians, from dentists to pediatricians to opioid treatment providers like ReVIDA Recovery Centers, feared our clinics would become vectors for disease and we quickly switched to telehealth to protect patients and the public.
For those in recovery from opioid use disorder, that transition was difficult. Not only did our patients lose the connection of speaking to their physician and counselor in person, they also felt social isolation as people were asked to stay home as much as possible. However, thanks to the quick actions of regulators in both Tennessee and Virginia, our physicians and counselors were able to not only visit with patients remotely, but prescribe medication via telehealth that could be picked up at a local pharmacy, enabling those in recovery to continue to take the medication they need to address underlying conditions and reclaim their lives from opioid use disorder.
At first, the virus was most prevalent in hotspots around the country, and soon dense cities throughout the United States. However, in recent weeks it has become clear that coronavirus is very much a part of our communities in the Appalachian Highlands. It has never been more important to follow the direction of public health leaders and practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask in public. People who suffer from opioid use disorder are particularly at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 because they are more likely to have secondary chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, or other preexisting conditions.
That being said, it has never been more important to recognize the annual National Recovery Month this September. This initiative, created by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services and continued by Faces and Voices of Recovery is an annual observance held “to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life.” Typically, organizations all across East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia host events and raise awareness for those living with a substance use disorder and provide solutions. This year, like most things, those events will likely be found online.
For those in recovery, each new day is a victory. We must continue to celebrate Recovery Month, in whatever format we can, to celebrate those who are working to reclaim their life from opioid use disorder, as well as recognize the important work local organizations are doing to help people find a path to recovery, reduce neonatal abstinence syndrome, and increase the availability of naloxone and other interventions to prevent people from dying after an opioid overdose. While we may be facing a global pandemic, one thing remains clear: the opioid epidemic is not going away anytime soon. If you’d like to take part in your community to fight the opioid epidemic, I encourage you to volunteer, donate, or simply reach out to those in your life who may need a hand.
Dilworth is founder & CEO of ReVIDA Recovery Centers, a comprehensive behavioral healthcare company that incorporates Medication Assisted Treatment to treat opioid use disorder and works to empower each patient to reclaim their life from the disease of addiction.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!