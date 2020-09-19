Guest View: Celebrating National Recovery Month is even more important in age of COVID-19

At first, the virus was most prevalent in hotspots around the country, and soon dense cities throughout the United States. However, in recent weeks it has become clear that coronavirus is very much a part of our communities in the Appalachian Highlands. It has never been more important to follow the direction of public health leaders and practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask in public. People who suffer from opioid use disorder are particularly at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 because they are more likely to have secondary chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, or other preexisting conditions.

That being said, it has never been more important to recognize the annual National Recovery Month this September. This initiative, created by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services and continued by Faces and Voices of Recovery is an annual observance held “to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life.” Typically, organizations all across East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia host events and raise awareness for those living with a substance use disorder and provide solutions. This year, like most things, those events will likely be found online.

For those in recovery, each new day is a victory. We must continue to celebrate Recovery Month, in whatever format we can, to celebrate those who are working to reclaim their life from opioid use disorder, as well as recognize the important work local organizations are doing to help people find a path to recovery, reduce neonatal abstinence syndrome, and increase the availability of naloxone and other interventions to prevent people from dying after an opioid overdose. While we may be facing a global pandemic, one thing remains clear: the opioid epidemic is not going away anytime soon. If you’d like to take part in your community to fight the opioid epidemic, I encourage you to volunteer, donate, or simply reach out to those in your life who may need a hand.

Dilworth is founder & CEO of ReVIDA Recovery Centers, a comprehensive behavioral healthcare company that incorporates Medication Assisted Treatment to treat opioid use disorder and works to empower each patient to reclaim their life from the disease of addiction.