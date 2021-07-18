Guest View: Billionaire flights are opening era of low-cost space travel for everyone

Every human alive today is the heir of human beings who were willing to dare despite the odds leading to some significant breakthrough. The entrepreneur, the inventor, the innovator — all know that there is often a long gap between discovery, capability and payoff. It took years for the automobile, the airplane and the “smart” phones to be seen as something more than a rich man’s toy. We must realize that incremental innovation takes time, dedication and money to transform from Orville and Wilbur Wright’s motorized box kite into a jumbo jet.

The groundwork and human commitment is being demonstrated that will lead humanity to the moon and Mars more likely in this decade with each passing day. There will be commercial astronauts tending to new space stations orbiting the Earth and the moon, or living in small outposts on the lunar surface, and mining it for sustainable resources — the frozen water-ice for oxygen, fuel and the lunar soil to make 3D-printing habitats and much more in preparation for the long trek to Mars.

Space tourism may only be a small part of the future off-Earth economy, much like Earth tourism is a part of our global economy. There will be those who will fly to the moon as was envisioned by PanAm back on July 20, 1969. While one can only imagine being one of the Earthlings who gaze back on a lunar Earthrise, the youngest among us may have the opportunity as much as many today may think of a honeymoon in Hawaii, Paris or Venice.

Jack Kennedy, Esq., of Wise, Virginia, owns and operates XploreThePlanet.com as an adviser to those seeking a space-themed experience at America’s spaceports or seeking to gain an “Overview” flight experience.