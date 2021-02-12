Get Students Back In School

Barbara Mandrell once sang, “I was country, when country wasn't cool.” I understood what she meant recently on a different topic: resuming in-person learning at schools.

I have been calling for schools to reopen since last summer. Now, the Biden Administration indicates it is moving in that direction. Further, on February 5 Governor Northam issued a statement urging the same outcome, calling on Virginia’s K-12 schools to plan for in-person learning options by March 15.

I am glad to see the governor join this effort. Reopening schools is in the best interest of students and their families. It is supported by scientific data and expert opinion.

For example, in a June 23, 2020 hearing of the Energy and Commerce Committee on responding to the coronavirus pandemic, then-Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr. Robert Redfield said reopening schools would be a “jurisdiction to jurisdiction decision” and that the CDC would roll out guidelines for doing so safely.

Also, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said much the same.