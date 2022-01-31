 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only

From the Editor's Desk - Contest entries show year of big stories

  • 0
Watson Roger

Roger Watson | BHC Managing Editor

By nature, news editors and reporters have short memories.

We start each morning with a blank slate ready to be filled with the events of the day. What happened the previous day is only remembered in the context of what it means today. Successes and mistakes from the past go in the same psychological trash bin on the way out the door the night before.

So it’s no surprise that when we are made to look back on our work from the past year, there are plenty of surprises. Last week, we spent a lot of time looking back at our work from 2021 as we prepared to enter the annual Virginia Press Association Contest.

City Editor Susan Cameron took on the job of organizing the entries, making sure they were in the right category and culling through all the good work we published in 2021. It was a great reminder of all accomplished in 2021 while covering key community topics such as the waves of coronavirus, the plague of the landfill stench and the promise of a new casino opening soon.

People are also reading…

It was a big news year for Bristol and the Herald Courier. The current year has continued the fast pace of breaking news.

The realization we had after spending lots of time preparing to enter our work into a statewide contest is we have done a lot of great work in the past year.

Sadly, I read the Facebook comments and a lot of people miss out on reading our stories because they do not have a digital subscription. They read the headline and make a comment about us not giving away our work for free.

I’m not sure how people get the idea that just because news is on the internet it should be free. We spend more time and energy focusing on the digital product than the print product these days. At just $5.99 per month, it is cheaper than the steak and cheese Subway combo I had for lunch today.

The bottom line is community journalism has value. It has no less value in its digital form than it did when it was only on newsprint and sold out of clunky metal boxes for a couple quarters. In fact, the digital format of our work has more value than the print version because of the many different ways it can be delivered and the multitude of ways we can tell our stories through not only words, but video as well.

The immediacy of digital news means we can hit the breaking news button and alert you of something critical happening in our area anytime of the day or night. There’s no need to wait for the delivery guy to make their once a day pass by the newspaper tube to find out the important news affecting your life.

The digital subscription also includes the e-edition. I love the e-edition because it is the print product in digital form. It comes with a couple advantages such as being able to search for stories or phrases and the ability to go back through the archive to find items I may be searching for weeks later. Instead of shuffling through weeks of newspapers to find what I need, I just search the e-edition and it pops up quick and easy. It also eliminates that chilly, early morning trip to the newspaper tube. The e-edition is how I read our newspaper each morning.

You can also download the crossword puzzle and print it out each morning.

If you haven’t tried a digital subscription yet, now is a great time to sign up. I understand there is special pricing coming in February that may make that $5.99 introductory offer an even sweeter deal. If you are already a subscriber, thank you.

If you like what we are writing enough to click on our articles, I hope you will subscribe and become an active supporter of community journalism. Just look for the blue subscribe button at the top right of our home page.

As always, if you have any questions about our coverage or any other newspaper issues, feel free to shoot me a note at rwatson@bristolnews.com.

Thanks for reading.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our View | Irrational numbers on coronavirus

Our View | Irrational numbers on coronavirus

It appears we are reaping the effects of hyperpartisan politics and misinformation that has been sown long before COVID-19 appeared on the scene. The result is more distrust of government and more loss of lives in an area that has seen more than its share of loss in recent years.

Guest View | Understanding rural school construction issues

Guest View | Understanding rural school construction issues

We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to establish a well-defined, nonpartisan process. Combined with an unprecedented surplus, we can finally address the issue of school construction and provide children across the commonwealth with a healthy, modern learning environment.

PITTS JR.: GOP has zero interest in bipartisanship

PITTS JR.: GOP has zero interest in bipartisanship

It took Barack Obama four years to figure it out. Namely, that the Republican Party had zero interest in bipartisanship and, for that matter, no priority larger than demonizing him and frustrating his agenda. 

Your View | Landfill emissions cause fears of health effects

For over a year my dogs and I have endured a smell from the Bristol, Virginia dump. I recently had bloodwork done, and my white blood cells are low. It has been in the news about benzene violations, and how it can cause cancer. I am afraid it has given me or may give me cancer.

Their View | Youngkin starts fights instead of fixing schools

Their View | Youngkin starts fights instead of fixing schools

Virginia schools have a $25 billion problem: Facilities in underfunded districts desperately need to be repaired or replaced. Those waiting to hear how Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to address the problem are still waiting. But as for what he has proposed: Already, there’s a lawsuit.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts