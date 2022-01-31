From the Editor's Desk - Contest entries show year of big stories

By nature, news editors and reporters have short memories.

We start each morning with a blank slate ready to be filled with the events of the day. What happened the previous day is only remembered in the context of what it means today. Successes and mistakes from the past go in the same psychological trash bin on the way out the door the night before.

So it’s no surprise that when we are made to look back on our work from the past year, there are plenty of surprises. Last week, we spent a lot of time looking back at our work from 2021 as we prepared to enter the annual Virginia Press Association Contest.

City Editor Susan Cameron took on the job of organizing the entries, making sure they were in the right category and culling through all the good work we published in 2021. It was a great reminder of all accomplished in 2021 while covering key community topics such as the waves of coronavirus, the plague of the landfill stench and the promise of a new casino opening soon.

It was a big news year for Bristol and the Herald Courier. The current year has continued the fast pace of breaking news.

The realization we had after spending lots of time preparing to enter our work into a statewide contest is we have done a lot of great work in the past year.

Sadly, I read the Facebook comments and a lot of people miss out on reading our stories because they do not have a digital subscription. They read the headline and make a comment about us not giving away our work for free.

I’m not sure how people get the idea that just because news is on the internet it should be free. We spend more time and energy focusing on the digital product than the print product these days. At just $5.99 per month, it is cheaper than the steak and cheese Subway combo I had for lunch today.

The bottom line is community journalism has value. It has no less value in its digital form than it did when it was only on newsprint and sold out of clunky metal boxes for a couple quarters. In fact, the digital format of our work has more value than the print version because of the many different ways it can be delivered and the multitude of ways we can tell our stories through not only words, but video as well.

The immediacy of digital news means we can hit the breaking news button and alert you of something critical happening in our area anytime of the day or night. There’s no need to wait for the delivery guy to make their once a day pass by the newspaper tube to find out the important news affecting your life.

The digital subscription also includes the e-edition. I love the e-edition because it is the print product in digital form. It comes with a couple advantages such as being able to search for stories or phrases and the ability to go back through the archive to find items I may be searching for weeks later. Instead of shuffling through weeks of newspapers to find what I need, I just search the e-edition and it pops up quick and easy. It also eliminates that chilly, early morning trip to the newspaper tube. The e-edition is how I read our newspaper each morning.

You can also download the crossword puzzle and print it out each morning.

If you haven’t tried a digital subscription yet, now is a great time to sign up. I understand there is special pricing coming in February that may make that $5.99 introductory offer an even sweeter deal. If you are already a subscriber, thank you.

If you like what we are writing enough to click on our articles, I hope you will subscribe and become an active supporter of community journalism. Just look for the blue subscribe button at the top right of our home page.

As always, if you have any questions about our coverage or any other newspaper issues, feel free to shoot me a note at rwatson@bristolnews.com.

Thanks for reading.

