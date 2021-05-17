FOY: Creating a Virginia that leaves no one behind is possible and vital

I’m running for governor to create a Virginia that leaves no one behind.

I grew up in Petersburg, one of the poorest communities in our commonwealth. It’s a town that had been left behind and overlooked, just like so many communities in rural Virginia. Many families struggled to get by – including my own. Luckily, I was raised by my grandmother, Mary Lee Carroll, a powerhouse and leader in our neighborhood, who taught me what I hold true: that even if you don’t have much, “If you have it, you have to give it.”

That’s why I chose to put service first. I became one of the first women to ever graduate from Virginia Military Institute, and fought for those who could not fight for themselves as a foster mom, public defender, and member of the House of Delegates. It’s also why I’m running for governor.

I’m running to create a Virginia that leaves no one behind — regardless of age, gender, orientation, race, or zip code. This goal is not just possible, but it’s more important now than ever. COVID-19 exposed what was always just beneath the surface — something I have known since I was a little girl: too many Virginians can’t earn a decent paycheck, afford their medical bills or get ahead.