For Trump: What might have been

Government will again dictate what is good for us. Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion spending plan for virus relief and vaccine distribution will swell the national debt and incentivize American dependency. Opening up businesses with caution and allowing people to earn a check, rather than getting a check from the government, which will addict more people to Washington and to Democrats, is the best cure for our economic ailment.

Trump may have won a second term, even as the coronavirus raged, had he not made everything about him.

Can he come back? After losing to John F. Kennedy for the presidency in 1960 and the California governor’s race to Pat Brown in 1962, Nixon attempted to recast himself as the “new Nixon” in the 1968 presidential race. He won and then won a second term in a landslide in 1972, but the old Nixon returned. The Watergate affair and the subterfuge that preceded it and followed it led to his political downfall.

If Trump is to come back, assuming Congress doesn’t bar him from future office, he needs the equivalent of a religious conversion, and it must be seen as genuine. That, too, may be out of his control, which is why he should consult a Power higher than himself and try putting on a cloak of humility.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.