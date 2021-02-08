Encouragement at the National Prayer Breakfast

The words of George W. Bush’s 2001 address to the breakfast nicely capture the importance of the event:

Faith is also important to the civility of our country. It teaches us not merely to tolerate one another, but to respect one another -- to show a regard for different views and the courtesy to listen. This is essential to democracy.

Several of the living former presidents offered a new message for this year. Bill Clinton spoke of how he looked forward to the National Prayer Breakfast each year of his presidency and came away from each one with a renewed sense of purpose, humility, and hope to build unity. Jimmy Carter sent a letter saying that it is too tempting to focus on what divides us instead of unites us, and that now is the time to bind up the nation’s wounds.

The keynote speaker for this year’s event was Andrew Young, a man who has led a historic life. As a civil rights activist, he was often by the side of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., including on the evening of April 4, 1968, when Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis. In fact, as he spoke at the prayer breakfast, his virtual background was the King Memorial in Washington. He went on to become a U.S. Representative from Georgia, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and the Mayor of Atlanta.