WATSON | Supervisors spend $600K to benefit squirrels with cell phones

In another indication the federal government provided way too much money to local governments for “pandemic relief,” the Washington County Board of Supervisors agreed to spend up to $610,000 this week in a move that seems designed to mostly benefit squirrels with cell phones.

The board voted unanimously to use American Rescue Plan funds to pay for a study about where best to place cell phone towers to serve portions of the Virginia Creeper and Mendota trails that currently do not have cell phone service.

The more than half a million dollar investment does not mean the area will ever receive broadband or cell phone service. The money is to hire a company to identify potential tower sites and then work to convince a cell phone provider to actually build the towers and provide the service. Whether or not that actually ever happens is anyone’s guess. The county just bet $600K of your money that a private cell phone provider would see the need to spend its money to provide service to some of the most remote areas of the county.

While these hiking trails are becoming more popular, and some would argue overused, do we have to guarantee that people can access email, post selfies to Instagram and work on the Wordle puzzle along every inch of the trail?

The Creeper Trail says it has 100,000 visitors per year. The Mendota Trail does not estimate how many visitors it has. It is only partially open at this point, but let’s say for the sake of argument that it has 100,000 visitors as well. That means the supervisors just agreed to pay $3 per visitor for the remote possibility that they may someday have access to cell phone service along the entirety of both trails.

Part of the beauty of these trails is the ability to get away from the tethers of society and enjoy nature without the constant bother of texts, emails and breaking news alerts. The county supervisors brought up the concern about emergency communications. While that is a concern, the high price does not seem to make for a good cost/benefit ratio.

While governments can certainly play an encouraging role in expanding broadband and cell phone services, has it become the function of local government to guarantee that every inch of its territory is covered by Verizon or T-Mobile? Cell phone companies and broadband providers are private ventures. They are unlikely to invest in a tower in the middle of a National Forest only utilized by outdoor enthusiasts on a mostly seasonal basis.

Washington County’s board is certainly not the only local government to go on a COVID spending spree that doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense. According a recent story from the Associated Press, Broward County Florida officials spent part of its $140 million for a luxury hotel complete with a 11,000 square foot spa. In New York, Dutchess County plans to renovate a minor league baseball stadium to the tune of $12 million.

Whatever happened to fiscal conservatives? They seem to be as rare as a squirrel with a cell phone these days.