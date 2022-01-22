Their View | Youngkin starts fights instead of fixing schools

Virginia schools have a $25 billion problem — facilities in underfunded school districts that desperately need to be repaired or replaced.

Those waiting to hear how newly minted Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to address this problem are still waiting. (Admittedly, it’s only been a few days.)

But as for the education initiatives he has proposed: Already, there’s a lawsuit.

Youngkin’s executive order forbidding mask mandates in Virginia schools, part of a purported effort to put parents back in charge of their kids’ education, has inspired a group of parents in Chesapeake to mount a legal challenge claiming Youngkin’s order breaks state law.

So much for avoiding “divisive concepts.” While some school districts are rushing to make masks a matter of parents’ choice, encouraged by the governor’s implicit permission, others, such as Arlington and Richmond, have vowed to gird for battle to keep their mandates.

Intriguingly, the Roanoke County School Board, which jumped the gun in shedding school masking requirements on Jan. 4 and did a whoopsie-daisy retraction two days later, has adopted a wait-and-see approach, underscoring that Youngkin’s order does raise legal concerns.

The state law in question, signed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in March 2021, requires that Virginia school districts offer in-person classes under conditions that follow the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Those guidelines at present call for universal indoor masking for all students, staff and visitors to K-12 schools. Raising further concerns, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears dropped hints in a Fox News interview that school districts that defy the order might have state funding withheld. Youngkin has not denied this possibility.

Last year, as mask mandate debates roiled the Franklin County School Board, a Carilion doctor who treats COVID patients gave a presentation that didn’t quite sync with either side. He cited studies showing that requiring masks for kids didn’t have much effect on the spread of the virus, but requiring masks for the adults in the room definitely did.

“Get vaccinated. Especially adults,” he said.

This suggests there can be nuance to the mask debate — and such nuance gets steamrolled flat by a broad command to make mask-wearing in schools an “every person for themselves” decision.

Mask wearing shows consideration for the health of others, whatever the wearer’s actual risk might be. COVID-19 has killed more than 850,000 Americans, and policies mandating masks, however inconvenient, are meant to prevent more deaths. Even if one considers mask mandates to be government overreach, responding by overreaching in the opposite direction bodes ill, quite literally.

Speaking of overreach, let’s circle back to that notion of avoiding “divisive concepts.” That language comes from another executive order, proclaiming an aim to restore excellence in education by “ending the use of inherently divisive concepts, including critical race theory.”

We put “critical race theory” in quotes because that term has a very specific academic definition, but in the re-branded context used by conservative advocates, it’s more of an umbrella term for “leftist political correctness gone wild.”

Education officials at all levels have said critical race theory is not being taught in K-12 schools, but what’s being taught is only part of Youngkin’s driving concern. The order gives a sense of what anti-CRT activists really have in mind, as it directs new Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to scour all “policies, programs, training, or curricula” for signs of “inherently divisive concepts” and report back with an action plan for stamping them out. (Balow, a Republican, has spent the last seven years as Wyoming’s superintendent of public instruction, which in that state is an elected office.)

The order targets some specific documents and initiatives overseen by Balow’s predecessor, James Lane, among those a February 2019 memo in which Lane assembled a reading list for school division leaders considering how to handle discussions about racism. As an addendum to the memo, Lane wrote that the list “is not a resource or directive for classroom teachers, nor does it reflect recommended or required student reading.” The list includes “White Fragility” by bestselling author Robin DiAngelo, one of the texts most villainized by anti-CRT activists.

The addendum also contains Lane’s fruitless protest, “Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not included in the Virginia Standards of Learning. … Nowhere in the standards is there a requirement for schools to teach critical race theory.”

Youngkin’s order puts an end to the still-under-development Virginia Math Pathways Initiative, a program touted as a new method of teaching math that integrates the various disciplines in ways that appeal to a wider variety of students, but lambasted by mostly conservative critics who see it as a mechanism for eliminating advanced math courses in the name of achieving equity among student GPAs — the sort of thing Youngkin appears to have had in mind when he channeled George W. Bush in his first address to the General Assembly, lamenting the “soft bigotry of low expectations.” In past interviews, Lane insisted accelerated math curriculums weren’t going away, which didn’t save the program from Youngkin’s ax.

It would be interesting to compare Youngkin’s order seeking to stamp out “critical race theory” with the actual bill introduced by freshman Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, made instantly internationally infamous as a result of a groan-worthy factual error included in the bill’s language.

The order continues Youngkin’s have-it-both-ways approach, underscoring that the teaching of history should incorporate “the horrors of American slavery and segregation, and our country’s treatment of Native Americans” and “the heroic efforts of Americans in the Civil Rights Movement.” There’s a sort of cold comfort in seeing these unpleasant facets of American history theoretically exempted from the “inherently divisive” purge, but how will this pan out in practice for teachers, with institutionalized racism a potentially forbidden subject?

Despite claims that eliminating “critical race theory” will remove politics from the classroom, it’s Republicans and Republicans only making the call as to what constitutes an “inherently divisive concept” and marking these concepts for cancellation, i.e. censorship. You might as well call it curriculum gerrymandering.