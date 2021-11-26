Their View | Why fentanyl?

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, opioids accounted for 75% of the 100,000 overdose deaths in the last 12 months, and 85% of those — about 64,000 deaths — involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl. And in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, nearly 85% of all overdose deaths involve fentanyl.

Then there are the unspeakable tragedies: Mi’Orah Coleman was a Brighton Heights toddler. She found the straw her father had used to snort fentanyl-laced heroin while he was passed out. She died. Overdose. Eleven months old.

Governments and agencies and families have to ask themselves: Why? What could possibly be the appeal? Sure, humans have dabbled with opium for millennia, but while the smoking dens of old might have resulted in listlessness, they didn’t threaten death with every puff.

The scientific term for the high is “euphoria,” but this is a serious misnomer. Euphoria is a Greek word that means, more or less, “to bear life well.” To be at ease with oneself and with the world. To be at home.

But the opioid high is all about dissociating from oneself and from the world. The high itself is a kind of death. Fentanyl just brings the genuine article to the table. Maybe that’s why use has only increased since it burst onto the scene; maybe the nihilism of the risk is part of the high.