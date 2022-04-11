THEIR VIEW: Why does local journalism matter?

We are drowning in a sea of media outlets that range from fact-based reporting (AP, Reuters), to analysis (New York Times and Wall Street Journal), as well as opinion (Daily Kos, Daily Caller) and persuasion/propaganda (Wonkette, Epoch Times).

Towering over all of this, however, is cable news. CNN, Fox News and MSNBC are the clear drivers of our national debates, and the audiences for all three have surged since 2018, according to Pew Research Center’s “Cable News Fact Sheet.”

With increasing frequency, these national debates are framing and defining how local communities interact. The debate over critical race theory offers just one example.

It began when Christopher Rufo appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show to talk about CRT as “cult indoctrination.” Politicians and school boards have been running with it ever since.

School board meetings, long celebrated as models of American democracy at its best, have become embarrassing TV reality shows.

Now, parents go after teachers; teachers, backed into a corner, strike back; and students stare in astonishment as the parents, adult mentors, and government leaders meant to nurture and protect them act out with all the grace of schoolyard brawl.

The traumas to our democracy are real and lasting. The greatest hope for healing may well rest in local news reporting.

Local newspapers report on and editorialize about the people we see every day.

While most people in our readership area have probably never met, or even read, Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, they are acutely aware of, and much more likely to come into contact with, the school board members, city council members, and business leaders that local news organizations cover.

The familiarity that local news helps create between government leaders and those they govern plays a critical role in strengthening the civic bonds that hold us together as a people.

That’s the point that William McKenzie makes in “The Catalyst,” a publication of the George W. Bush Institute:

“… a local source of news helps create a shared culture. We live in a time when all sorts of political, social, and public health issues are tearing away at our notion of community. A respected news operation becomes a place to air grievances, discuss problems, learn about neighbors, celebrate big moments, and define the identity of a community. Not perfectly, but it is a way to strengthen the bonds of a community.”

Local journalists are also the ones who closely follow how local government leaders are spending tax dollars. Tracing this information requires hours poring through budgets both current and past, speaking with government leaders, and connecting the dots between promises and the money spent to deliver results. This is work that the average citizen simply does not have time to undertake.

And when government leaders go silent, as have school board members in Spotsylvania County, it is local journalists who dig in and try to understand what they are doing, how their actions impact the community, and continue to press for answers that taxpayers want and deserve.

The most important thing local journalists do, however, is to connect people with one another. Hardly a day goes by that The Free Lance–Star doesn’t feature some story of everyday people in our community and the lives they lead.

Stories like Thursday’s piece about Army Sgt. Michael Golding, just home from deployment, surprising his daughters at the Spotsylvania High School junior varsity soccer game by dressing up as the school’s mascot, then unveiling himself before the game started.

Stories like Wednesday’s piece on the first in-person gathering of Micah Ministry congregations for worship since March 2020.

On Tuesday, we featured the burst of tulips in downtown Fredericksburg, inviting readers to step outside, visit our fair city, and take in the brief, brilliant beauty these spring flowers bring.

It’s easy—far too easy—to demonize and hate people you never have to meet. To taunt them with childish insults and affix political labels that grossly distort who people really are.

It’s far more difficult to dehumanize those who we meet, work with, and share a community with when we know them first as humans, and only second by the political labels they wear.

Why does local journalism matter? Because in an increasingly divisive and bitter country, it may well represent the last threads of decency and respect that hold us together.

Can we get an Amen?