Their View: Where is the help for K-12?

Last week was an astonishing week for higher education news in Southwest Virginia.

We’ll start with the news that was more or less expected.

Radford University’s Board of Visitors pledged that they would announce a new president before the end of the year, and they delivered. Bret Danilowicz, who has served for the past three years as the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University, will migrate north to take the post.

Danilowicz, who says he’s in it for the long haul, faces numerous challenges.

The university wants to improve its graduation rate. State Council of Higher Education for Virginia statistics show that the number of freshmen who graduate Radford in four years has hovered at about 40% for more than a decade.

Compare that to neighboring Virginia Tech, with more than twice as many students, where the rate has risen to 64%. The graduation rate at FAU increased dramatically during Danilowicz’s time there. Hopefully, Radford will see the same.

Danilowicz also arrives swathed in praise for his efforts at improving academic standards at FAU and diversifying the student body.