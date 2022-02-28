Their View: We’ve seen this play before, freedom wins

Thursday morning, we all awoke to a very different world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine, striking targets across this independent nation of some 40-plus million people.

How this plays out remains to be seen. But one thing is certain. The relative peace of post-World War II Europe, which at one point following the fall of the Berlin Wall had people hoping that even Russia might embrace Western ideas of democracy and freedom, has been shattered.

There is growing concern that Putin’s aggression will push further, stoking a war on the European continent that would have devastating consequences for global stability.

And at home, America remains a bitterly divided nation.

We’ve been here before.

America in the 1930s was also a sharply divided nation. Severe income inequality during the 1920s gave rise to the birth of the labor movement, pitting moneyed titans against Main Street workers. The Great Depression led to a swelling in the numbers of people living in poverty. The Dust Bowl led to a massive relocation of people. Lynchings began to rise. Social justice became a rallying point. Concerns about communism fueled many people’s fears. And a bitter conservative backlash against government programs grew.

The confusion of the age was captured in the classic book by Christian theologian Reinhold Niebuhr, “Moral Man and Immoral Society.” Published in 1932, it argued that an individual’s morality cannot coexist with collective society, meaning conflict between the two is inevitable. Even the progressive-minded Niebuhr, it seemed, had lost hope that the country would ever find a way forward.

It took the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor to unite Americans, for a time, around something greater than themselves: the cause of freedom in the world.

Putin’s advance on Ukraine is not a direct attack on our shores, but it is a direct attack on the ideals of democracy and freedom for which the West has since 1945 been the greatest advocate.

As we adjust to our new reality in the coming days, it’s worth reminding ourselves anew what unites us. Perhaps no better explanation of this exists than in the Four Freedoms outlined by the great American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt Jan. 6, 1941.

Freedom of Speech - In a nation of more than 330 million people, it is inevitable that we will disagree about any number of topics. What we must re-embrace, however, is the long commitment in this nation to hearing all voices. Denigrating political opponents with obscenities and accusations of being un-American because we disagree with them is not why the rest of the world looks to the U.S. as a symbol of hope. Rather, it’s because we hear and respect those with whom we disagree.

Freedom of Worship - The right to express one’s religious beliefs free from trepidation that our beliefs will be punished is a cornerstone of the American story. The rich variety of religious traditions in our own region bears testament to the enduring value of this freedom. Whether Muslim or Christian, Jew or Buddhist, or of no belief at all, there is space for you here.

Freedom from Want - The pandemic has been tough on supply chains. But even with those struggles, American’s have not faced a massive shortage of food like has been too often experienced in other parts of the world. Still, too many of our citizens do without in our society. And every day, the commitment of our neighbors to remove this want plays out in that most American of ways—through the generosity we show in our giving. Giving to those who need essentials. And giving comfort to those struggling against oppression.

Freedom from Fear - This may be the most cherished of all freedoms, and the one most difficult to hold to today. Just before the attacks began, Putin went on Russian TV and said: “Whoever tries to interfere with us … should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences that you have never experienced in your history.”

We have been here before.

Freedom wins.