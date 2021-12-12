Their View | Virginia soldiers are serving in the Horn of Africa

Yet there’s quite a lot going in the Horn of Africa that draws American concern.

The Combined Joint Task Force — Horn of Africa is headquartered at Camp Lemonnier, a 550-acre U.S. Navy base in the Republic of Djibouti, a majority-Muslim coastal country that’s about the size of New Jersey but with a population of less than 1 million. The base’s placement positions it at the southern end of the Red Sea, a vital trade route. At the northern end lies the Suez Canal, which endured a moment of infamy earlier this year when an enormous boat got stuck in it.

The CJTF — HOA operation began in 2002 as one of the U.S. counterterrorism efforts in response to the 9/11 attacks. The task force’s first command post was the USS Mount Whitney. In 2003, construction of Camp Lemonnier began alongside the Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport. The U.S. currently pays Djibouti $63 million a year in rent to keep the base there.

In 2012, during the Obama administration, the Pentagon began a $1.4 billion expansion of Camp Lemonnier that included a compound for special forces and hangers for storing and arming drones. The camp’s position put Al Qaeda targets in Somalia, and in Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula, within range of drone strikes.