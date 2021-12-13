Their View: Virginia should put civil court records online

Throughout the United States, most federal courts and many state courts offer remote electronic access to civil court records. Virginia does not.

If you have a vested interest in a civil suit in our state, you have to go to whatever court (there are 120 in the state circuit court system) is appropriate and research it the old-fashioned way.

Actually, you can have remote access to civil court records, but you have to go to law school first. Attorneys can get them electronically. We civilians can’t. That doesn’t seem fair, and a news service dealing with legal issues, Courthouse News Service, is trying to open electronic access to everyone. It is suing two Virginia court officials to try to make that happen.

The attorney general’s office wants to have the suit dismissed. Ninety-three of the state courts now use digital systems, and the AG’s office says it is worried about records being exploited.

The AG’s office concedes that there is indeed a First Amendment, and that it does grant right to access, but that this freedom does not mandate remote access “to avoid a trip to the courthouse.”