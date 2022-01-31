Their View: Virginia must address housing challenges

Last September, candidate Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts about a critical issue not just in Virginia but across the country: evictions.

“I think that there’s a really good legal framework in place to provide resources and support for people so that they won’t be kicked out of their homes,” Youngkin said at a debate in Northern Virginia. He then shifted to the importance of the economic recovery from COVID-19, adding, “I believe the No. 1 way we’re going to help folks with their rent is to get them jobs.”

At that time, the commonwealth just had extended pandemic-era protections through August 2022, including emergency assistance for tenants through the state’s Rent Relief Program. By the end of 2021, 70,000-plus households received roughly $1 billion through the initiative, and Virginia earned national attention for its efficiency deploying aid.

In his recent address to the General Assembly, Youngkin took center stage as governor and again recognized Virginians struggling with a “high cost of living,” led by housing. The “one vital thing” elected leaders could do to help was “remove some of the tax burden” that aggravates housing, groceries, gas and other essential expenses, he said.

More targeted efforts are needed than tax adjustments, job creation, or emergency rent relief programs and protections. To address the housing issue, Virginia has to tackle cost and supply challenges head-on.

Amid the December transition between the Northam and Youngkin administrations, the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission released a wide-ranging report on affordable housing in Virginia. JLARC researchers sought to identify the volume of “cost-burdened” households, defined as spending 30% or more of income on housing. They also assessed the pool of quality affordable housing available at regional and statewide levels, and the efficacy of state-run financial assistance programs.

In a cost sense, the findings projected a difficult picture: more than 900,000 Virginia households were cost-burdened in 2019 (a prepandemic figure), and roughly half of those Virginians spent at least 50% of their income on housing. Additionally, renters (44%) were more likely to be cost-burdened than homeowners (21%).

In a supply sense, while homeownership continues to be an American ideal, fewer Virginians are able to buy a place. This month, Virginia Realtors released its monthly home sales report for December, showing 2021 was “an unprecedented year” for both price increases and inventory declines. The median sales price in Virginia was $350,000, up $30,000 from 2020. Active listings totaled 13,469 at the end of last year, down about 4,300 from 2020.

“The biggest challenge in the market is a lack of inventory,” Virginia Realtors President Denise Ramey said in a news release. “Sales are slowing down a bit because buyers are having a hard time finding homes to consider.”

The JLARC report added that while low- and middle-income families might possess incomes capable of covering mortgage payments, they lack savings to cover upfront commitments such as down payments or closing costs. In and around Richmond, for example, this pinch becomes more pronounced as the housing market grows more competitive and moves faster.

On Jan. 20, the Partnership for Housing Affordability held its inaugural “State of Housing in the Richmond Region” event. The discussion highlighted successes and challenges since the January 2020 release of the area’s regional housing framework.

At the event, Richmond Association of Realtors CEO Laura Lafayette said prospective single-family homebuyers are battling scenarios with multiple offers across all price ranges, while sellers are getting top dollar.

“If you want that offer, as the buyer, you’re on average going to have to pay more than the house was listed for,” Lafayette said.

Families subsequently seek to rent, but the commonwealth also faces a shortage of at least 200,000 affordable units, JLARC noted. More than half of the unmet need is in the Urban Crescent: Northern Virginia (60,500 units), Hampton Roads (52,600) and Central Virginia (35,300). Southwest/New River Valley (16,400), Charlottesville (8,500) and Far Southwest (6,000) also face substantial hurdles.

Those most affected by the scarcity of homes are low-income renters in low-wage jobs, JLARC added. They’re people who “often work in common, essential occupations,” including home health aides ($22,000 salary), teaching assistants ($29,000), bus drivers ($45,000) and social workers ($51,000).

“These workers are needed in all parts of the state, and a lack of affordable housing in some regions constrains the supply,” the report said.

JLARC’s conclusion aligns with Youngkin’s assertion that jobs and housing are intertwined. The governor’s vision of saving money at the gas pump or the grocery store could make a difference. But are those policy changes capable of overcoming not just pervasive imbalances in the housing ecosystem, but struggles that then filter into health care, education and other policy areas?

Along with halting the state’s recent gas tax increase and removing the grocery tax altogether, Youngkin has elevated a proposal to double the standard deduction. The collective relief plan would result in $1,500 checks for everyday families, the governor said this month.

But low-income filers — families cost-burdened by housing — might not benefit from the standard deduction tweak. Chris Wodicka, a senior policy analyst at The Commonwealth Institute, recently told Virginia Public Radio that existing deductions and credits already help families lower their income tax liability.

Virginia can do more to ease the housing burden than alter tax policy. State and local leaders should focus on housing-specific collaborations, like Richmond’s regional framework, that drive results.

In its 2021 annual report, the Partnership for Housing Affordability identified 17 solutions that either have been accomplished or are in progress. Some core projects include: increasing affordable supply through more land zoned for multifamily development; investing in community land trusts that open doors to homeownership for low- and middle-income buyers; and creating regional loan funds that promote development avenues through low-cost debt and grants.

Virginians’ attention during the gubernatorial race was captured by items like grocery and gas taxes that undoubtedly affect their bottom lines. But housing is the very root of everyday stability, and rental aid options continue to be stressed by the pandemic.

“The need is still outweighing what we’re able to provide in terms of assistance,” Jovan Burton, the partnership’s executive director, said at its recent event. “In fact, these programs are doling out $100,000 on a weekly basis, sometimes that much in a single day.”

State and local leaders have a lot more work to do on the cost and supply issues. They can and should come together to address housing challenges head-on.

— Chris Gentilviso