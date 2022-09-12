Their View | Virginia Department of Social Service can’t get funds to those in need

There is little more disabling to a resident than coming home to find the water shut off.

Unfortunately, many poor Virginians are facing that prospect as protections put in place to prevent shut-offs during COVID are now expiring.

To assist high-poverty families struggling with water and sewer bills post-COVID, the federal government in 2021 approved more than $1.1 billion for a program known as LIHWAP (Low Income Household Water Assistance Program). Each state received a share of these funds to help the poor bring their water and sewer bills up to date and avoid shut-off.

That money is being put to good use in most states. Here in Virginia, however, not a single cent has been distributed.

According to a fact sheet from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as of March 30, 41 states and more than 56 tribes had implemented their programs and started fund distribution.

In Virginia, however, the program still hasn’t gotten off the ground.

The commonwealth received nearly $22.5 million in 2021 to get LIHWAP up and going, with $10 million of that money coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The state’s initial estimate was that the program would be operational by April. As of September, people still can’t apply to access these funds.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Richmond, is equally frustrated. “It is unacceptable that it has taken this long ... and I am closely following for updates on the expected implementation timeline.”

The difference between having water tomorrow and not having water for many of our poorer residents lies in getting this program off the ground.

People shouldn’t have to seek additional assistance from other organizations.

Those in need shouldn’t have to do this. Not when the money is in place to ensure that water is flowing through the pipes in their homes tomorrow.