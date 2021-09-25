Their View: Tourism revival can aid Virginia’s economic recovery

Virginia’s tourism industry urgently needs help to recover from the blow it has suffered during the long months of the COVID pandemic. And because tourism is a vital part of the state’s economy, efforts to draw large numbers of people back to our beaches, historic sites and other destinations will also be an essential part of the state’s overall economic recovery.

That begins with the thoughtful use of $50 million from federal COVID relief funding by the Virginia Tourism Corp., the state agency whose job is to support and expand tourism and hospitality.

Gov. Ralph Northam proposed, and the General Assembly approved, that sending, which is a good first step. Now the corporation needs to move quickly and decisively to put that money to work bolstering tourism.

Estimates during the summer were that Virginia had lost at least $14.5 billion in tourist and travel revenues since the pandemic struck in the spring of 2021.

The pandemic has put many people in the tourism industry out of work. Earlier this year, Rita McClenny, the president of Virginia Tourism Corp., told legislators that tourism and hospitality businesses employ about 10% of workers in the state, but had about 45% of jobs lost during the pandemic.