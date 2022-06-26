Their View | Tough road for American women

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning reproductive rights for American women became official Friday morning. The right to determine what women can do about unwanted pregnancies will now rest with the men who run Congress and the nation’s state legislatures.

Old white men will decide if women of all colors and financial circumstance will be forced to bear children they do not feel physically, emotionally or economically capable of supporting.

It feels more like 1952 than 2022.

If Republicans retake the U.S. House and Senate in November, American women could face a federal law that proclaims life begins at conception. Such a law has been proposed in both chambers by Republicans who have been in the minority since 2020. With majorities in both chambers, nothing will stop them from giving a fertilized egg the same rights as a human being and more rights than the woman in whose uterus it is implanted.

At the very least, Friday’s court decision removes women’s constitutional right to privacy and personal control of their bodies and hands it over to state legislatures, every one of which has a majority of men. In the country’s most conservative states this invites a resurrection of sexism in its most primal form.

Remember, once someone leaked the Roe decision, the Louisiana legislature passed a life-at-conception bill out of committee that equated abortion with homicide. The full legislature balked at this extremism and the bill was withdrawn. We predict similar legislation will be back soon, if not in Louisiana, then in another state or states.

Poor women in Republican-run states face the greatest danger of forced pregnancy.

Virginia enshrined some reproductive rights when Democrats controlled both chambers of the General Assembly and the governor’s office. But Republicans now control the governor’s office and the House of Delegates.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is beholden to the forced pregnancy lobby. He is so beholden that he just tried to amend the state budget to ban use of state funds to end pregnancies of poor Virginia women carrying horribly deformed fetuses. The Democrats who control the state Senate stopped him.

That bar will disappear if Republicans take over the Senate.

For millions of American women, the right to choose what to do if they end up pregnant will gradually disappear as conservative states pass increasingly narrow access to the right to end unwanted pregnancies.

If, as was envisioned in Louisiana, abortion becomes homicide and fertilized eggs become humans, a real threat exists that the next level of bills will ban abortions in cases of rape and incest.

Or perhaps restrictions will be cynically cruel and ineffective like a state anti-abortion measure that just passed in Oklahoma. The law does not recognize the right to end a pregnancy that results from rape or incest unless the women (or girl) involved has reported the crimes to police.

Think about a teenager forced to have intercourse by her stepfather. She risks even more abuse, perhaps physical injury, by reporting the crime.

What the country will do with the unwanted children of forced pregnancies will surely test the notion that the anti-abortion movement is “pro-life.” Nothing in their political record or their pious proclamations accounts for a solution other than adoption. Foster care is not feasible. It is already underfunded. Conservatives who make up a big part of the anti-abortion movement resist public aid programs that would be needed to support their achievement of forced pregnancy.

Many of these holier-than-you folks also oppose the morning after pill and other forms of birth control.

The last refuge for American women rests at the ballot box, if it exists at all. As young, sexually active women and older women of child-bearing age consider who to vote for in November’s state and federal elections, they must decide if autonomy is more important than inflation.

If it isn’t, nothing lies ahead except personal suffering.