Their View: To curb student debt, let borrowers declare bankruptcy

Despite these different payoffs, the cost of a year of graduate school is pretty much the same no matter what’s being studied. A year of tuition and fees for a Master of Fine Arts at Columbia (a two-year degree) is about $73,000. The cost of a year of Columbia business school (also a two-year degree) is $86,000, which, considering the big lifetime earnings differential between MBAs and MFAs, is not a large difference.

Students of either program can easily get both federal and private loans to finance their degrees at the same interest rate. That easy access to funding makes students less sensitive to price, which in turn has made graduate degrees a big source of revenue for universities. Student loans have grown to $1.57 trillion, making the country increasingly aware of the long-term burden this debt is having on household finances. President Joe Biden this month extended his pandemic-prompted moratorium on loan repayment through the end of January, but calls are rising for the government to forgive at least part of the debt. Considering that many of the holders of large loans are now high-earning professionals, this would be regressive and wouldn’t fix the root of the problem. While universities may not be comfortable acknowledging it, the truth is that it’s way too easy to take on lots of debt to complete a degree that’s not a great investment.