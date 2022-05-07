THEIR VIEW | The rich get richer, and the poor get — children

Cornell University law professor Sherry Colb perfectly describes the people on the verge of making abortion a crime for tens of millions of American women.

Colb calls them the “pro-forced-pregnancy-and-birth movement.” With a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision killing Roe v. Wade all over the news, Colb’s April 15 essay on the website Justia becomes even more prescient. The essay exposes anti-abortion propaganda for what Colb says are “lies of the righteous.”

Fighting back against religious zealots and their need to impose their will on others requires pushback, even if the court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“The movement to protect women from those who would forcibly keep them pregnant against their will has had the anemic name ‘pro-choice’ rather than, say, ‘anti-theocracy’ or ‘anti-servitude,’” Colb writes. “But what the enemies of reproductive autonomy have supported (and can soon declare victory in installing) is a whole lot worse than just not giving people choices.”

Those who know a person who chose to end an unwanted pregnancy understand the difficulty of that decision, even with Roe v. Wade guaranteeing a constitutional right to privacy in this most personal call. Abortion never was and never will be a glib choice. It is driven by health, economics and, believe it or not, the desire to raise successful children in the best possible circumstances.

The notion that a fertilized egg is the equivalent of a human is a purely political construct that ignores science. “In nature, 50% of all fertilized eggs are lost before a woman’s missed menses,” the University of California-San Francisco medical school website explains.

This truth never dissuades pro-forced-pregnancy-and-birth lawmakers from churning out life-begins-at-conception laws that give cells the same legal rights as people living outside the womb.

The more interesting question is what these and other misbegotten laws hope to accomplish. Do they seek to make women stop having sex except to procreate? Chances of that happening are about the same as a virgin birth. So if you can’t stop people from coupling, is the solution to force women to bear the burden of their pleasure with pain? Areas where the forced-pregnancy crowd holds the most sway, places like Texas, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi, are states that resisted policies such as Medicaid expansion and other types of aid to low-income residents.

Ending Roe v. Wade reeks of misogyny. The Christian soldiers marching as to war seem to draw a bead only on women. They may believe the only proper sex is between married heterosexual adults, but forcing women to bear children against their will gets more attention than making fathers accountable for their offspring.

Allowing individual states to choose whether or not to criminalize abortions, as the draft envisions, will create dangerously unequal access to health care.

Whole Woman’s Health, LLC is a national health care management company headquartered in Charlottesville. CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller said in a statement Tuesday that the company is “expanding virtual services in states that allow abortion.” It is also “using telemedicine and piloting a program that is helping Texans migrate out of the state if they are denied abortion care.”

Ending Roe v. Wade will push the U.S. forward to the past. Americans of a certain age remember what it was like before Roe v. Wade. Most have a story. Maybe it was the high school senior who saw her plans for college evaporating and sneaked to New York to end a pregnancy in a state where abortion was safe because it was legal. Maybe it was a divorced mother of three struggling to make ends meet who found a sympathetic doctor in Chicago and went there. Those were the lucky ones. They could afford to find and reach the available help.

Where the forced-pregnancy pushers send us now could be the place F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote about in “The Great Gatsby.”

“One thing’s sure and nothing’s surer. The rich get richer, and the poor get — children.”