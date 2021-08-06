Their View: The danger of that ‘election integrity’ rally

This event is sponsored by 5th District Republicans, who are already suspect because they nominated one of the nation’s bizarre congressmen, Bob Good, R-Campbell County. One of his top staff members attended the “Stop the Steal” rally of conspiracy theorists that preceded the attack on the Capitol. Good himself was one of just 21 House members who voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to police officers who defended the Capitol against those rioters. That put him in the same stench-filled category as Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Last week, Campbell County Republicans called for an “audit” of Virginia’s 2020 results, which were not unusual in any way. Why the 5th District has become a wellspring for this fringe is a mystery. If they want to hold a rally devoted to conspiracy theories, that’s their right but we’re saddened to see decent Republicans such as Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin associate themselves with this dangerous nonsense. When asked about the absurd possibility of the courts “reinstating” Trump as president, Youngkin apparently won’t even push back. Is he a conspiracy theorist, too, or simply a political coward?

We said those pushing these theories are “so-called” conservatives. Here’s why we say that: True conservatives believe that government is neither particularly efficient nor competent, one reason why it should be entrusted with as few duties as possible. (Experience shows us they’re not entirely wrong). To believe Trump’s “big lie,” though, you have to believe that the government has pulled off one of the great conspiracies of all time – and further that Democrats have masterminded it. This is a very un-conservative thing to believe because you’d have to believe that government in general, and Democrats in particular, are capable of such well-oiled bureaucratic skill. Even more, you have to believe that Democrats are stunningly effective at stealing an election yet thoroughly incompetent in running the government they just usurped. (We’re not saying they are incompetent but Republicans often think they are). Ergo, believing Trump’s election lie is the exact opposite of conservative thinking and real conservatives ought to call it out. (You also have to believe that Democrats were competent enough to steal the presidency but not steal a majority in the U.S. Senate, yet another logical inconsistency).