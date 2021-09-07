Their View: Texas abortion law is thoroughly un-American

Frankly, this is vigilante legislation. Lawmaking by duplicitous proxy.

Imagine if there were a Texan law outsourcing the law enforcement of robbery or murder to citizens and giving them a bounty to do so. Citizens would be outraged. That is the job of the state, they would say. That is why we have a criminal justice system. A civilized society enforces rules. It does not make rules that it says it has no intention of enforcing, lest it undermine all its other rules.

Whatever you think of abortion, this way of going about things is pernicious. And it can be used, illiberally, by conservatives and progressives alike.

For those reasons, we agree with the Roberts dissent when he said his sharply divided court should have issued a stay and stopped the law from going into effect. This was, after all, a piece of legislation that thumbed its nose at the Supreme Court, and that alone should have stopped the conservative members of the court from going along, even if Roberts and the conservative majority made it pretty clear that the constitutional issue was not yet settled in this matter and was likely to be the subject of further debate.

Sure. But there is profound principle at stake right here.