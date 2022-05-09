THEIR VIEW: Teachers shouldn’t have to ask third parties for school supplies

After Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2-6) has come to a close, it’s worth revisiting Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proclamation recognizing the event, and the value of Virginia’s educators. The document hit the right notes, with highlights including:

• “Teachers in all learning environments help students grow their talents, pursue their interests, and support their needs, equipping them to lead successful and fulfilling lives”;

• They “are trusted, respected professionals who must be empowered and supported to do their best work and to provide high-quality, innovative learning experiences that serve all students”; and

• “The success of Virginia’s dedicated teachers in helping students realize their limitless potential dictates the future of our communities and the commonwealth.”

State lawmakers have been as attentive to those points as the governor. One of the cornerstone bipartisan efforts during the recent General Assembly session was the passage of the Virginia Literacy Act.

A release from Youngkin’s office explained how the bill “requires school systems to provide all students with instruction, screening, and monitoring of their early reading progress.” School systems will share those results with parents, and are required to work with them to “create an individualized reading plan for each student identified to have a reading deficiency.” School systems also have to “provide resources to support literacy development at home.”

Requiring that something take place is one thing. How do you fund the objective? As policymakers still face sticking points on budget considerations, Teacher Appreciation Week is a time to elevate the realities educators and their students face at school.

DonorsChoose.org offers a window into how hard it is for some Virginia teachers to acquire supplies that create success in their classrooms. Founded in 2000 by a high school teacher in the Bronx borough of New York, the nonprofit online platform connects educators and their individual projects with donors who can help fund them.

Before any more rhetoric is said about the importance of teachers, lawmakers should look closely at the numerous needs educators are trying to fill in classrooms, libraries and other school spaces. As of Thursday at noon, 1,101 Virginia projects were posted on DonorsChoose.

One teacher at J.H. Blackwell Elementary School was seeking $272 toward an activity table and other visual tools to encourage better attendance in school.

“Attendance is key because it ensures that our students receive a valuable education,” Mr. Rogers said. “A suggestion box would be used for student/parent accountability. It would secure any written school excuses. The activity table will house the suggestion box and sign holders. The sign holders will display any impertinent attendance updates. This initiative will serve as a tool to promote the importance of daily attendance.”

Another educator at Carver Elementary was looking for roughly $1,500 to create a “hydration station” for students in a building without water fountains.

“The students at our school have not had a normal school year since March of 2020,” Mr. Roberts noted. “Last year we were completely virtual and this year, while we are back in person, there are many different procedures in place to ensure safety. One of those processes is not allowing students to use water fountains. This of course can make the day much more difficult than it has to be.”

And at Fox Elementary, where students and educators lost everything in their classrooms to a horrific February fire, the school’s reading interventionist sought thousands of dollars to help replace key materials.

“Decodable books are some of the most important resources I use as a teacher,” Ms. Treadway explained. “They are carefully sequenced to progressively incorporate words that are consistent with the letter-sound relationships that have been taught to the new reader. It is very difficult to find books that are highly decodable, engaging for my students, and suitable for a wide variety of ages. So much of reading has to do with confidence. These books will give my students the confidence to succeed!”

Later on Thursday, with the help of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and 20 donors, three of Ms. Treadway’s projects totaling more than $15,000 were marked by DonorsChoose as fully funded. It’s terrific how the website has amplified educators’ classroom voids, while building private sector and community support that makes a difference.

But imagine if other public service professionals had to employ similar practices to fund essential projects. What if members of law enforcement had to make a pitch to the community for body cameras? What if firefighters had to explain the importance of hoses? What if lawmakers had to cobble funds together for paper and pens during the legislative session?

If teachers are trusted, respected professionals, should they have to turn to charity? If their work in helping students reach their potential dictates the future of Virginia communities, why are these needs unmet?

As Teacher Appreciation Week comes to a close, those questions should be front and center.