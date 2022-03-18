Their View | Stalling mental health reform only makes the crisis grow even worse

Pushes for improvements to Virginia’s mental health system, like reforms to social services, don’t generate opportunities for media grandstanding or for courting deep-pocketed campaign donors.

It’s a fair bet that anyone who has had to rely on the state’s mental health treatment facilities or help a loved one navigate the system is well aware of the many shortcomings long inadequately addressed — aging facilities, short staffing, deficient resources, bare-bones budgets — and grown weary of beseeching politicians for attention that’s rarely, if ever, given and improvements that rarely, if ever, materialize.

A stark consequence of these years of neglect reared an ugly head in July 2021, when five of the state’s mental hospitals closed to new admissions because of lack of staffing. One of the five was Catawba Hospital in Roanoke County. The institutions have since begun admitting new patients, though the staffing problem remains dire.

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, deserves kudos for picking up the mental health banner. The bill he championed this session sought a study as to how Catawba Hospital could be expanded into a state-of-the-art campus that continued its mission of providing care and treatment for those with mental health diagnoses while adding programs and infrastructure for treatment of substance abuse.

Were these improvements to become reality, they could go a long way in helping those affected by the ongoing opioid crisis, the pitch went.

Rasoul’s legislation, House Bill 105, received a ringing endorsement in these pages from New York Times-bestselling author and former Roanoke Times reporter Beth Macy, who has moved mountains to bring national attention to the devastating effects on Appalachian communities of pharmaceutical companies’ unethical pushing of prescription painkillers.

It is possible for someone who has even passing familiarity with the difficulties faced by those in need of mental health-related care to wonder that the invocation of an international, headline-generating topic would be necessary to procure needed funding to the century-old Catawba campus, when the urgent need for that funding is already self-evident.

Sad to say, it’s generally taken tragedy-driven news cycles to move the needle on mental health reform. The 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech that left 33 dead, including the shooter, and 17 wounded led to changes in state law and $42 million in new mental health-designated state funding in the years that immediately followed. Alas, the intensity of focus subsided.

On the other hand, if tying more funding for Catawba to the opioid crisis brings results, all the better for everyone, right?

However, though the Republican-controlled House of Delegates passed Rasoul’s bill on a unanimous, bipartisan 99-0 vote, it’s a curious matter that HB105 didn’t make it through the Democrat-controlled Senate Rules Committee.

Curioser and curioser, as a character named Alice famously said, the senator who seemed to lead the charge was Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, a man whose bona fides when it comes to concern for the mental health system are without question genuine.

In November 2013, Deeds and his family endured a horrendous tragedy. Deeds’ 24-year-old son Gus was released from emergency custody because the Rockbridge Area Community Services Board failed to find a bed for him in a psychiatric hospital. Gus Deeds returned home, stabbed his father multiple times in the face and chest with a knife, then used a firearm to take his own life.

Deeds has since then been a constant advocate for mental health reform — rendered a Sysyphian task by decades of kicking the can down the road. “The frustrating part is that no matter how much you do, there’s still so much to do,” Deeds told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 2018.

In granting his support for the rules committee to effectively scuttle Rasoul’s bill, Deeds argued, in essence, that the entire mental health system needs to be examined and overhauled statewide and that Rasoul’s Catawba Hospital proposal, which he called “a good idea,” should be considered as a piece of the whole, rather than in a way that’s disconnected from the system.

A sensible sentiment, all well and good, but in light of years upon years of inaction, a disappointing development with potential for future regrets.

The larger reform Deeds seeks — which absolutely should take place, and which should incorporate Rasoul’s proposal — remains mired in the impasse that saw the General Assembly disperse this week without agreeing to pass a budget.

Meanwhile, the consequences of the ongoing staffing shortage have been underscored in a lawsuit brought last month by the Giles County Department of Social Services against the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton.

The suit states that a female youth in foster care undergoing a mental health emergency was kept in police custody for more than four days without ever receiving treatment, as the Commonwealth Center, the state’s only psychiatric hospital for youth, never provided her with a bed.

According to the lawsuit, the youth had no one but a police officer for company for the full extent of the temporary detention order issued to get her admitted to a psychiatric institute. The suit alleges that the Commonwealth Center violated the “bed of last resort” law that Deeds successfully advocated for in 2014.

That law requires that a bed be found somewhere in the state, whatever it takes, for a patient who is the subject of a temporary detention order — ruled by a magistrate to be a danger to themselves or others and in need of hospitalization and treatment.

According to reports in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, an unintended consequence of this well-meaning law has been that beds are always quickly filled, leading to an overcrowding problem. That problem was compounded by the reductions in staff that resulted from the pandemic. For months, the Commonwealth Center has only been filling 18 of its 48 beds because of a personnel shortage.

In an interview with Roanoke Times reporter Luke Weir, Deeds voiced his chagrin that he hasn’t found universal support for the creation of a comprehensive state mental health system. “Lives are slipping through the cracks because we’re not providing for them,” he said, while expressing hopes that progress will advance faster in the future.

Whatever the solutions should be, patience is absolutely not the answer. The General Assembly needs to end this habit of waiting until tragedy strikes to act.