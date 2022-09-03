Their View | Speed, don’t impede, regulations for contextualizing Confederate monuments

When the Franklin County Board of Supervisors voted in November 2020 not to move the Confederate soldier statue from in front of the county courthouse, the decision was disappointing to those who wanted it placed elsewhere, but hardly shocking.

Before July 1, 2020, Virginia law prohibited localities from moving or removing any monument that could be construed as a memorial to combat veterans. With Democrats in control of state government after the November 2019 elections, new laws were enacted that empowered localities to remove, relocate, contextualize or cover up Confederate monuments under their jurisdiction.

As allowed under the law, the Franklin County board held a referendum to let county voters weigh in on the statue’s fate. In a county with a Black population of approximately 8%, 69% of those who voted in the referendum wanted the statue to stay put. Though the referendum was not binding, the results clearly reflected the supervisors’ own views.

However, during that same November 2020 meeting, four of the seven members of the Franklin County board expressed a willingness to add some sort of plaque that would give the statue additional context, potentially addressing some of the criticisms.

“We can’t forget about the 30% that want to move the statue,” Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tim Tatum said then.

Despite general agreement among the majority, the matter was tabled until some unspecified future date.

Because of the results of an even bigger election, years may pass before that topic comes before the board again — and if that proves true, it will postpone the county’s wish to recognize the will of the “30%” in a negative, harmful way.

At a September 2021, board meeting of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Deputy Director Stephanie Williams said that regulations for contextualizing public war memorials that the board had approved that day were on a “fast track” for statewide adoption.

Yet last month Williams told Roanoke Times reporter Luke Weir that “your guess is as good as mine” as to when those regulations might be approved.

In between, the regulations met some objections during the process of being reviewed by other agencies and General Assembly committees. Even more significantly, Republicans retook the House of Delegates and the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s focus on tramping down discussions of “divisive concepts” like racial injustice in public schools suggest that addressing the racist history embodied in Confederate monuments won’t ever be high on his priority list. This is unfortunate, as that November 2020 discussion among the Franklin County Board of Supervisors shows that there are elected officials with views aligned with Youngkin’s who would be willing to take such steps — adding context when removal isn’t in the cards. The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors has expressed a similar wish to act, once they can review the regulations, regarding the Confederate memorial the county owns that stands in downtown Salem.

Lawmakers should do what’s possible to speed, rather than impede, the finalization of those regulations. Local governments should be encouraged to resolve rather than postpone the question of how to provide these memorials with historical context that invite discussion and contemplation instead of bluntly inflicting insult.