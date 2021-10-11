Their View: Shedding a light on grief

There is no secret formula for coming to terms with it. There’s no easy path to healing or a reliable respite from grief. Those are difficult truths familiar to most, and a reality thrust upon thousands more in nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So many of those who succumbed to the disease died in restricted hospital wards, connected to family through technology when possible. It impeded the comfort people can give and receive in the final moments and robbed them of the closure the living can find at the end of a loved one’s life.

Funerals were delayed, memorial services postponed. Some used Zoom or Facetime to connect with family and, together, celebrate cherished memories, but that simply isn’t the same as a warm embrace or an actual shoulder to cry on.

All of that takes a terrible toll. It can fuel depression and hopelessness, increase stress and anxiety. It can cause physical as well as emotional and psychological ailments. It affects personal relationships and even employment.

As the pandemic exposed serious flaws and gaps in our health care system, the cumulative effect of so much grief demonstrates the inadequacy of our mental health systems. People are oftentimes reluctant to seek help, and overstretched professionals can struggle to provide it.