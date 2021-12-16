Their View | Much ado about nothing? Trump team was frantic as insurrection was happening

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday in denouncing the House Select Committee investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, with Hannity repeatedly calling it a “sham” and Meadows insisting the bipartisan probe is all about “going after” former President Donald Trump.

Despite all of Meadows’ denials and avoidance tactics, he’s right on that point. It is about Trump. It’s about the president’s overt efforts to foment insurrection and his refusal, for three hours and seven minutes, to tell the rioters to stand down. And it’s about determining whether the Trump White House helped plan the attack with collaboration by pro-Trump members of Congress.

Forcing Meadows to testify is essential to determine who conspired in a deadly attempt to subvert democracy. So, yes, it is about Trump.

Despite Meadows’ protests, he has no credible claim of executive privilege, having just published a book in which he reveals all kinds of privileged information from his White House days. Meadows also has already cooperated with the House committee, having released messages sent by prominent Fox News personalities and even Donald Trump Jr. begging Meadows to intervene with the president.