Their View: @Jack tweets goodbye

Mark Zuckerberg has often said he doesn’t think Facebook should be the arbiter of the truth of everything that people say online. But that position is naive and disingenuous. He built a platform for the amplification of opinion with filters set to the interests of his own company; he now is chagrined to be held even remotely accountable.

Things have become so rough for these networks — look at what has happened to the reputations of Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, for example — they are rethinking their positions on regulation and seeing the benefits of governments offering cover. In essence, they’ve been saying, we’re too big, the world is too rough for us to monitor, we need someone else to take the heat in a way that doesn’t mess with our bottom lines.

The social networks were always publishers, always making editorial choices. They merely used technology and the seemingly benign aspect of so-called user-generated content to hide their curatorial role.

This newspaper is subject to competition. You can subscribe or not. You can choose to get your news and opinion here or elsewhere. This has been true since the middle of the 19th century: The Tribune once competed against a dozen Chicago newspapers, all jostling in the marketplace of ideas.