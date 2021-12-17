Their View | In politics, a little cash from a lot of folks adds up

So what’s going on? You expect Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez or Bernie Sanders, avowed proponents of the little folks and despisers of big, dark money, to get the bulk of their loot from small donors, and they do. Each gets about 80% of their funds from the $200-or-less crowd.

Now, though, everybody seems to be writing checks. Is it the same supercharged political climate that drew a record turnout for the 2020 presidential election and impressive numbers for Virginia’s 2021 state campaigns? Is it in response to the never-ending pleas for more money for “your” candidate via internet, phone and snail mail? (Many of us would pay $100 if they’d just stop asking.)

Amazingly, one entreaty from the McAuliffe folks came on election night, after the polls were closed. What was that about, Macker?

If the average under-$100 donation was $50, then about $28 million of the approximately $57 million McAuliffe raised came from small donors.

Between 2005 and 2021, total campaign contributions rose about 66% while the number of small donors was 1,400% higher.