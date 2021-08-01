Their View: Heckling, harassment and middle-finger salutes distract from pandemic message

The raucous tenor of Tuesday’s St. Louis County Council meeting is rooted in growing public confusion over vaccinations and mask mandates. Some of the confusion is deliberately sown by educated people who choose to make this a political issue. Others are understandably frustrated because they believed in the science and got vaccinated, only now to be told they must wear masks anyway. The public badly needs clarification from public health officials, but instead the conversation has turned to whether county Health Director Faisal Khan was the target of verbal and physical harassment after his defense of the new mask mandate at Tuesday’s meeting.

Khan was definitely heckled while speaking. If harsher forms of harassment occurred as Khan asserts, it deserves full-throated condemnation, particularly by Republican council members and politicians who have helped stoke public anger over the new mask mandate. There’s never a justification for hurling ethnic slurs or engaging in physical intimidation. That said, Khan was escorted outside at his request by police officers who certainly would have reacted if anyone had physically intimidated or assaulted Khan. Videos of Khan’s departure from the chamber don’t support Khan’s claims. Khan acknowledges giving a middle-finger salute to critics upon departing, and some kind of commotion developed outside after he left.