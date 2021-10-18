Their View: Gaming changes premature

Lessin said the law alone allowed gaming, even without implementing regulations.

He also argued that he should have gotten a permit because the regulations previously were in effect. There’s a certain logic in that.

But there’s no guarantee. A judge essentially agreed: Nothing in state law or regulations, even while they’re in force, provides an inherent right to approval.

That ruling came in August. Despite the adverse judgment, Lessin opened Pop’s Poker the following month. He said he’s running it as if the regulations were still in place.

This and other developments show that the charitable gaming program as originally constituted is too easily subject to conflict of interest.

Yes, an advisory board should contain expertise from relevant fields — in this case, charitable gaming. But a line is crossed if members stop advising and start agitating for regulations favorable to them — or for approving permits even before regulations can be formulated.