Their View: Don't shy away from honest, open discourse

Usually, that’s when I channel the idea of timshel. After you read “East of Eden,” you’ll have a particularly deep understanding of why I think about one of Steinbeck’s most important thoughts. Your past cannot and should not be allowed to dictate your future. Just as his book traces our ability to grow, learn and improve, I dare myself to share my growth, my mistakes and my improvements with a wider audience.

It’s scary. It may come back to bite me. But it will all be worth it if my pieces help challenge others to engage in a more honest and open discourse with their friends and community. It’s true that some ideas aren’t worth discussing — for example, the merits of ethnic cleansing. Society is pretty good at drawing bright red lines around certain subjects. But there is a difference between indefensible ideas and controversial ones. It’s the controversial ones that push us to examine our own biases, our own assumptions and our own areas for growth.

When folks like Nicholas Kristof, a New York Times columnist and potential candidate for Oregon governor, dive into controversies, their explorations should be celebrated and never used as evidence against their pursuit of important positions. Yet, some folks are already citing old Kristof pieces as reasons to doubt his credibility and capacity to serve in office.