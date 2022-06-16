Their View | Dodging real discussion by making books disappear

We have in our possession an item so potent that at least one Roanoke Valley school system has taken great pains to make sure no grade school student can idly get their hands on it and put themselves in danger.

We’re referring, naturally, to the Stonewall Book Award winning children’s picture book “When Aidan Became a Brother,” written by Kyle Lukoff and illustrated by Kaylani Juanita.

Published in 2019, this very sweet, slender volume tells a straightforward story of a boy named Aidan whose parents are about to have a second child. Aidan wants to be a good older brother but worries he’ll do something wrong, until he comes to the realization that he knows how to love and that should be enough.

A parent’s complaint in November led to the removal of “When Aidan Became a Brother” from the Herman L. Horn Elementary School library. Though three Roanoke County school district librarians who reviewed the request ruled the book should remain in circulation, an appeals group composed of three community members overrode them, and now one can only read about Aidan and his family after checking the book out from the Horn Elementary guidance office.

The aspect that got Aidan’s story placed in Roanoke County Public Schools guidance office jail is that Aidan is a transgender boy, accepted by his parents and his school friends.

Author Lukoff, a transgender man, worked as a school librarian before becoming a full-time writer.

In his author note at the back of the book, he explains that he wrote this story for kids who are transgender, or for any child who might in other ways feel like they don’t fit in, that they might grow up to help create a world that supports and believes in them.

He dedicates the book “To those who came before me, to those who came up with me, and to those who will come up after me.”

Disappearing books

The Publishers Weekly review states that “the creators’ exploration of one transgender child’s experience emphasizes the importance of learning ‘how to love someone for exactly who they are.’” It’s recommended for ages 5-8.

Hypothetically, it might well be understandable that some — not all, but some — parents might feel awkward explaining what “transgender” means to their elementary school-aged child if they hadn’t been planning for that particular conversation.

The parents’ complaint to Roanoke County schools, acquired by Roanoke Times reporter Sam Wall through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request, carries that imagined concern to an extreme, arguing that encountering this book unsupervised could “traumatize” a child, and that no books on this theme should be stocked elementary school libraries.

Roanoke County Public School officials have not confirmed whether the complaint against “Aidan” led to a proposed policy change for how books are added to the school’s collection. The additional requirements for reviewing new books create what a retired school librarian described as an “unreasonable” workload (“Officials eye changes to library policy,” May 29).

Even if the new Roanoke County policy isn’t a direct result of that parental challenge, it doesn’t take much brain strain to guess precisely what problem the school system is trying to head off at the pass.

Across the country, conservative activists have demanded the removal of LGBTQ-themed and race-themed books from library shelves, often working from shared lists. In a truly saddening development, school districts of their own volition have begun preemptively pulling targeted books before any angry complaints can be filed.

Popping bubbles

Hiding books won’t keep children sealed tight in idea-proof bubbles. At the very least, the internet exists. Put blocks on it, kids know how to get around those. Even if the blocks are successful, there’s always the old-fashioned way that controversial subjects spread: chatter from peers in school.

When it comes to transgender related-issues, at least, Lukoff’s book could double as a tool for addressing the topic in a well-informed, healthy, positive manner, should a parent choose to do so.

Regarding campaigns to remove books from public libraries: Independent journalist Matt Taibbi notes the irony that the same conservatives who complain that their opinions are being silenced by the “woke left” are squandering an opportunity to seize the moral high ground on free speech.

In a recent essay with the blunt title “Democrats and Republicans have one thing in common: Both suck on free speech,” Taibbi argues that Republicans, who in the past have embraced censorship campaigns, have great reasons to reverse course and set a better example.

“This script by all rights should have flipped once campuses, the executive ranks of internet companies, and federal agencies like Joe Biden’s CDC began pushing increasingly draconian censorship concepts to ‘deplatform’ right-wing or conservative ideas,” Taibbi writes. “Instead, having had years in the political wilderness to stew over the problem, the red response to new left censoriousness has often instead come via unoriginal and equally batty attempts at legislative bans.”

Of course, it doesn’t stop at legislative bans. Consider the case in Virginia Beach (May 23 editorial, “Virginia is for book censors?”) in which two Republican politicians are seeking to use the courts to get a pair of books declared obscene so that restrictions can be placed on booksellers that carry them.

Those of a certain age who recall the eras of Satanic Panic and the Parents Music Resource Center know that nothing calls more attention to a creative work than a public censorship campaign.

For anybody out there who may have grown newly curious about “When Aidan Became a Brother,” but who find themselves intimidated by the prospect of calling Horn Elementary to request the book from the guidance office, you’re in luck. A Google search turns up dozens of videos of Lukoff and Juanita’s book read aloud, sometimes in celebration of Pride Month — which is this month. Watching or sharing those videos could be a small way to join in the celebration.