Their View: Cuomo, COVID and lack of geographical diversity in court picks

We've had a lot of news so we have a lot of commentary. So let's go!
1. The difference between Andrew Cuomo and Ralph Northam.
So the governor of New York has resigned, amid a scandal. That raises the question — perhaps mostly among Republicans — about why Virginia's governor didn't resign from his scandal. These answers seem obvious but worth restating.
First, these were two very different types of scandal — sexual harassment in Cuomo's case, a “blackface” photo on his medical school yearbook page in Northam's case.
The former also involves something that took place while Cuomo was in office; the latter involved something three decades ago.
The allegations against Cuomo also are ones that are potentially criminal in nature; the ones against Northam were not.
Another important difference: An investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office — run by a fellow Democrat — found some of the allegations against Cuomo were true.
Meanwhile, Eastern Virginia Medical School commissioned an investigation headed by former state attorney general and U.S. Attorney Richard Cullen — a Republican — that concluded it couldn't determine who was actually in the picture on Northam's yearbook page or who put it there. People may think they know, but the people most motivated to find out the answer couldn't.
Those are all important distinctions between the Cuomo case and the Northam case — not all scandals are the same.
Finally, there's this point: There are few ways to remove a governor from office absent impeachment. That's why voters need to choose wisely.
2. Democratic diversity only goes so far.
General Assembly Democrats have elected eight new judges for the eight vacancies on the newly expanded Virginia Court of Appeals.
The Associated Press called it a “diverse group [that] includes two circuit court judges, a former solicitor general of Virginia, the first Black president of the Virginia State Bar, an appellate attorney, a family law attorney and a public defender.
Democratic House Majority Leader Charniele Herring says the list reflects “a great combination in race, gender, practice area and geography.”
That's certainly true about the first three categories. Four of the eight new judges are Black candidates; four of the eight are also women. The geography part is somewhat suspect.
The westernmost judge on the current court (for which Republicans have been largely responsible) has been William Petty of Lynchburg, who is retiring. The additional eight includes Frank Friedman of Roanoke. (Full disclosure: Years ago, Friedman advised The Roanoke Times on a legal matter; we can vouch for his legal acumen.)
However, we now have a court of 17 judges, with only one west of Charlottesville and none from west of Roanoke.
Based on population, Southwest Virginia has one of the state's 11 congressional districts but none of the 17 appellate judges. Is this court truly representative?
3. COVID tackles more high school football programs.
Alleghany High School had to pause its team workouts and skip two scrimmages because of COVID-19. Now Radford and Galax also have had to pause their programs.
This should come as no surprise. These schools are in some of the least-vaccinated areas in the state. You think there might be some connection?
The advisory from Galatians 6:7 applies here: “For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” Or, in this case, if you don't get vaccinated, you run a higher risk of getting the virus, and will have to live — or, in some cases, die — with the consequences.
To put these localities in perspective: Statewide, 61.5% of the population has had at least one dose of the vaccine.
The highest rate remains in Albemarle County, where the figure is 69%, although Fairfax city at 68.1% is close behind.
Alleghany is at 50.4%, well off the pace but still higher than most places west of Interstate 64 other than the Roanoke Valley (where Roanoke County posts 60%).
In Radford, the figure is 44.7%, and in Galax, the figure is 49.7%; in neighboring Carroll, where the football team had some players test positive for COVID but did not shut down practice, it falls to just 36%.
Only one other locality in the state has a lower vaccination rate — Lee County at 35.8%.
At least three other schools in Virginia have also had to sideline their football programs temporarily — Lake Taylor in Norfolk, Stafford and Central-Lunenburg. Notably, all three are in localities with relatively low vaccination rates.
In Norfolk, the rate is 40.4%, although that figure doesn't include those vaccines administered to military personnel through the Department of Defense, so Norfolk's figure is no doubt higher, we're just not sure how much higher. Lunenburg County's rate is 45.3%.
Stafford's one-dose vaccination rate is 48.8%, distinctly lower than its next-door neighbor, Prince William County (which is 58.5%).
Now, six schools is admittedly a small sample size — maybe the next outbreak will be at some school in a high-vaccinated area since nobody is at 100% — but it's still hard not to connect the dots.
The low vaccination rate in some of these localities is particularly perplexing since they have had some of the highest infection rates in the state.
Galax, which had an outbreak that killed 53 people, has the highest infection rate in the state — 18,698 per 100,000.
If Galax were a country, it would have the highest infection rate in the world.
Carroll has buried 80 people due to COVID-19, Alleghany 50.
If you look on the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard, you'll find the highest death rates due to the virus are almost entirely in Southwest and Southside Virginia.
More national and international comparisons: Overall, the U.S. death rate due to the virus is 185 per 100,000.
In Italy, which had a fearful death toll early in the pandemic, the death rate is 215 per 100,000.
In Brazil, which had a later surge of grim proportions, the death rate is 265 per 100,000.
In Carroll County, it's 270.
In Alleghany, it's 335.
In Galax, it's a staggering 825.
Yet having infection rates and death rates higher than some of the world's worst hotspots isn't enough to persuade people to get vaccinated.
Will the temporary absence of high school football? Probably not. But if people in those localities are missing their high school football, they really have only themselves to blame.